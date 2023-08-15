Smokestacks

Smokestacks 500 feet high that used to spew smoke now exhaust fewer particulates, but still emit carbon dioxide, other pollutants and water vapor.

 Angus M. Thuermer Jr./WyoFile

The state’s top energy office has recommended two energy projects for a combined $19 million in support from a Wyoming taxpayer-funded program established to provide matching dollars for federal energy and carbon capture grants.

Some $9.1 million would go to the Sweetwater Carbon Storage Hub in southwest Wyoming, and $10 million would support a “nuclear microreactor” effort to assess the manufacture and deployment of small-scale nuclear reactors in the state and beyond, according to the Wyoming Energy Authority, which manages the Energy Matching Funds program on behalf of the governor.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

