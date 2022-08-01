CHEYENNE – A local career skills program is aimed at educating workers, meeting the needs of employers and also helping to close the so-called digital divide, backers said in recent interviews.
The gener8tor Skills program was developed with Microsoft TechSpark and the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. In the two years since it was established in Wyoming, more than 300 residents have applied, and four cohorts of classmates have completed training.
The program has career coaching, skills certificates based on what employers are actually seeking, and it helps attendees create professional connections. Some 70% of its graduates have received a full-time job or promotion following their completion of the initiative.
A goal, said Joe Kirgues, co-founder of gener8tor, is to “create community wealth, community jobs and community leaders.” This can give “the best chance of success,” he said.
When the program started in 2020, the state had lost more than 16,000 jobs that year, and total wages decreased by close to $500 million, according to government statistics. Wyoming’s average annual unemployment rate was then 5.8%, which was an increase from 3.7% in 2019 and also considerably higher than more recent levels.
Since 2020, there has been bounce back in the state economy, and the state has been recovering from the earlier effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services said Monday, as previously reported, that “the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 3.2% in May to 3.1% in June. Wyoming’s unemployment rate peaked at 8.6% in May 2020, and it has been gradually falling since then.”
Job-loss recovery
Karen Turner was counted among the earlier unemployment statistics.
The 66-year-old Big Piney resident said she lost two jobs around the time COVID-19 hit the state, and she was unsure of her future.
“I was in a desperate situation, because I had just separated from my husband and didn’t have any resources,” she said in a phone interview. “I find that there are very few programs for women of my age and in my circumstances.”
She was among the target audience for the workforce training program. Nearly 85% of its participants in Wyoming are women.
Turner came across the skills program and realized the potential it held for her. Turner had experience as a police officer, clerk and traffic controller in the oil industry, but she said her resume wasn’t what some employers sought out. She lacked so-called soft skills related to communication and technology.
Turner enrolled in the program, and said it had a significant impact on her. Her self-confidence was boosted as she learned how to present herself in a professional manner and gained the ability to speak highly of her skills.
She got four job interviews within a span of just two weeks. She said the practice and coaching she received has continued to benefit her in the job market.
“I didn’t have anyone that was my age who hadn’t filled out a resume in 20 years,” she said. “I didn’t have anyone in my circle that was in the same category that I was in, and that’s where gener8tor really helped me a lot.”
She is a success story for the training program. She also represents a demographic searching for remote work and digital skills.
Surveys have shown women prefer remote work at significantly higher rates than men.
Kirgues said his program is particularly appealing to female applicants because of the job opportunities that come with using LinkedIn are often remote positions. He said people are free to participate beyond the traditional life constraints that in-person jobs may have had.
“We believe we have more women applicants coming in, because the flexibility and the range of a work-from-home job is enabling people who may not have felt that they could participate in yesterday’s workforce,” he said. “Now, they believe that they can participate in tomorrow’s workforce.”
