LARAMIE – Working collaboratively with Wyoming’s community colleges, the University of Wyoming can reach nearly triple the number of students as it can alone.
In a collective effort called the Wyoming Innovation Partnership (WIP), Wyoming’s institutions of higher learning have committed to creating programming that will have an impact on economic development across the state, according to the university president.
UW typically has an enrollment of about 11-12,000 students, UW President Ed Seidel said during a Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday.
“Collectively, across the state with the community colleges, we have about 30,000 students,” Seidel said. “We have a lot of impact if we can coordinate ourselves.”
In late 2021, Gov. Mark Gordon’s office announced the creation of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership, calling it “a new effort to better diversify and grow Wyoming’s economy and workforce.” ARPA funding helped to cover the first year of the WIP, which has since become a partnership between community colleges, the University of Wyoming, Wyoming Workforce Development and the Wyoming Business Council.
Seidel said the state’s institutions of higher learning “agreed to work together to advance the impact on the state’s economy on programs specifically targeted toward traditional market sectors, and new ones, as well,” in the early days of the WIP. Phase one had a budget of $27 million and started with proposals to the governor to work in six different areas, including energy, entrepreneurship, technology, IT and computing, tourism and hospitality and healthcare.
“There were many projects that were proposed that are now being carried out in collaboration with the community colleges,” Seidel said.
Each subcategory was assigned a leader, so for example, energy efforts within the WIP are being led by UW, in collaboration with Western Wyoming College.
Today, the WIP has entered a new phase of its programming, Seidel said. Another $27 million has been earmarked by the state legislature for phase two, which is now being coordinated by the governor’s office. Phase two proposals are due Feb. 28, Seidel said, and there is a lot of activity toward extending current projects.
Other project ideas include expanding the center for entrepreneurship and innovation; projects in agriculture, particularly in controlled environments such as the planned Plenty Inc., facility in Laramie; advanced manufacturing; creative arts; and hydrogen and nuclear energy.
There is discussion of a phase three, Seidel said, though it has not been officially planned or funded. Even in its early years, though, Seidel said the WIP has attracted attention.
“The model that we are providing (can be used) at a national level for how we organize ourselves for the future of higher education and economic development,” Seidel said.
