Yellowstone's geysers

The attractions of Yellowstone Park have been in the making for over half a million years. Geysers, hot springs, fumaroles, and mud pots result from the interaction between underground volcanic activity and groundwater. The superheated water of hot springs—trapped in channels leading to the surface—erupts when the steam in the inner layers of the volcanic caldera (where Yellowstone lays) lifts the cooler water in the upper layers causing the flashy phenomenon called geysers. The most famous performer of the geothermal show is Old Faithful, a highly predictable geyser that erupts every 45 to 100 minutes.

 Susanne Pommer // Shutterstock

CHEYENNE – Less than a week ahead of this year's National Travel and Tourism Week, the Wyoming Office of Tourism has announced the 2022 Economic Impact of Travel results.

Travel to Wyoming has returned to or exceeds pre-pandemic levels on all benchmarks. Tourism is the second-largest industry in the state, touching all 23 counties and positively impacting the lives of residents across Wyoming. From fossil digging to dude ranch experiences, travel is a lead contributor to sales and use tax, is the largest private sector employer in Wyoming and is essential to the economic well-being of the state.

