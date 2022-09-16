The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports on the rising Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, otherwise known as inflation, for states including Wyoming. Screenshot taken Wednesday from a BLS announcement.
CORRECTION: This updated article's fifth paragraph now correctly identifies economist Julie Percival as from the BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics) and not with BLM, an unrelated federal agency.
CHEYENNE – Inflation isn't just high in the nation as a whole, it's also surging locally and in the western part of the country, newly released figures show.
When the federal government on Tuesday issued these statistics for the nation, it drew considerable attention, and analysts said it contributed to a decline in stock prices and to an increase in expectations the Federal Reserve may increase interest rates at a faster pace. At around the same time, comparable figures were released for geographic areas that are more specific to Wyoming.
The numbers show that in one multi-state area that includes the Cowboy State, inflation has been increasing recently at an even faster clip than nationally. This is according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and per a brief phone conversation and email exchange between the Wyoming Tribune Eagle and a BLS representative.
As was widely reported Tuesday, consumer prices across the country rose 8.3% in August from a year earlier, BLS says. In the agency's Mountain region, a similar economic stat, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, rose by an even higher percentage.
The region's CPI-U gained 9.6% in the 12 months ended in August 2022, BLS rep Julie Percival told the WTE on Wednesday. The region includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, according to Percival, a regional economist for the Southwest/Mountain Plains Information Office.
There is another region that also includes Wyoming, although for this wide swath of land, inflation actually grew a little more slowly than throughout the U.S. In the West region, CPI-U increased 8.1%, BLS reported. That's two-tenths of a percentage point less than for the country. There are 13 states in the West region, and they include Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Utah, Washington state and, of course, Wyoming.
BLS explained this inflation trend as reflecting the fact that food prices advanced 10.8%. And energy prices rose 20%, the government explained, "largely the result of an increase in the price of gasoline. The index for all items less food and energy rose 6.7 percent over the year."
In recent months, gas prices have been declining. Experts expect this to eventually lead to lower inflation, or to be at least one less reason for prices consumers pay to be surging.
According to the AAA motorists service and association, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas across the country was $3.70 on Wednesday. While that is about 14% more than the cost exactly a year ago, it's also down by about a third from the record reached in June of just above $5. Gas costs a little more across Wyoming on average, at $3.80 per gallon, than it does nationally, although it's selling for less here in Laramie County.