Wyoming continues adding jobs, just not enough to completely recover from losses much earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Workforce Services' Research and Planning office reported Friday.

CHEYENNE – Wyoming continues adding jobs, just not enough to completely recover from losses incurred during a much earlier period of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, newly released state figures show.

From the second quarter of last year to 2022's same quarter, Wyoming added 5,118 jobs, a gain of 1.9% to a total of more than 272,000, one of the newly posted online charts shows. Payrolls rose by a much greater portion, up 8.3% to some $3.7 billion.

