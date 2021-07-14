CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming gas prices have risen 9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.37 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 26 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.27 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest gas in Wyoming was priced at $2.83 per gallon as of Monday, while the most expensive was $4 per gallon, a difference of $1.17 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen one-half cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 93.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.