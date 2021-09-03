SWEETWATER COUNTY – The public is invited by the local law enforcement agencies to attend the second annual National Faith and Blue weekend, which will take place at the Sweetwater Events Complex on Oct. 8-11.
In its inaugural year in 2020, Faith and Blue made history by bringing together law enforcement officers with tens of thousands of community residents at over 1,000 activities in 43 states.
These activities included forums, social activities and community service projects, which were all intended to advocate for justice, ease tensions, build relationships, reduce crime and improve public safety. Faith and Blue is a simple but powerful way to create strong connections between law enforcement and the community.
Last year, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Springs Police Department, Green River Police Department and Sweetwater Combined Communications Center hosted a multi-agency food bank food drive, partnered with many houses of worship with great success.
For the Faith and Blue event this year, the SCSO, RSPD, GRPD, and SCCC, along with many local houses of worship and businesses, are partnering to host Faith and Blue –A Community Conversation, on Sunday, Oct. 10, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a casual dinner being provided from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., first come first serve.
The event will be held at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs.
The agencies will be accepting non-perishable food and pet food items to donate to the local food banks. Everyone who donates will receive a ticket for a door prize. Before dinner, there will be a short ceremony with the presentation of the colors and some speakers from the different agencies and congregations.
The goal of this event is to bring law enforcement closer to the community by bridging the gap through our law enforcement agencies, local schools, businesses and houses of worship.