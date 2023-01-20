Image one

Western Wyoming Community College’s (Western) Art Gallery is pleased to present 50 Contemporary Art Voices, a group exhibition featuring work from the collection of artist and art collector Fred Danziger. The show will run from Jan. 17, 2022 to Feb. 24, 2023. Visitors will be able to view the exhibition daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., except for holiday closures.

 Photo courtesy of Western Wyoming Community College

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College’s (Western) Art Gallery is pleased to present 50 Contemporary Art Voices, a group exhibition featuring work from the collection of artist and art collector Fred Danziger. The show will run from Jan. 17, 2022 to Feb. 24, 2023. Visitors will be able to view the exhibition daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., except for holiday closures.

As a practicing artist, Danziger has exhibited his work in 18 solo and over 100 group exhibitions. He is represented in the collections of many prominent museums, including the Wichita Art Museum, the Asheville Museum of Art, the Woodmere Art Museum, the State Museum of Pennsylvania and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus