SUNDANCE (WNE) – Early estimates suggest that this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally could be a big one, with South Dakota authorities reportedly planning for up to a million visitors across the week.
With that in mind, the Sundance City Council spoke with Sheriff Jeff Hodge at last week’s regular meeting about protocols for parking and extra deputies.
In the past, said Mayor Paul Brooks, authority was given to the city’s police chief to be flexible in closing the streets.
The city normally starts off by closing 3rd Street and has expanded to Main Street if Burnout Wednesday gets big. Hodge commented that he is planning to bring in extra law enforcement officers for that day.
Voicing approval, Brooks said, “I think the deterrent of seeing the police is probably more effective than anything else we can do.”
It’s “uncharted territory” as to how big the event will be, Brooks said, further commenting that he is in favor of discussions over how law enforcement will be handled because, “If something goes wrong, you guys have got to manage the crowd, so I think you should have input on what we do so that crowd management is part of the equation.”
Council Member Callie Hilty agreed with the estimates that this year’s rally will be significant in size, noting that the summer so far has already been busier than usual.
“I think with the way that the tourists are going right now, it’s going to be huge,” she said.