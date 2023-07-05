Participants of all ages sit on their horses waiting for their turn while watching other contestants compete during the Laramie Jubilee Days Shirley Lilley Memorial Horse Kids Show on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
Participants of all ages sit on their horses waiting for their turn while watching other contestants compete during the Laramie Jubilee Days Shirley Lilley Memorial Horse Kids Show on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
In 1976, Laramie local Shirley Lilley started the Kids Horse Show. This year, to begin Jubilee Days on Saturday and just three months after her passing, the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena hosted for the first time the newly-named Shirley Lilley Memorial Kids Horse Show in her honor.
Lilley began her participation with Laramie Jubilee Days in 1949 after being named Lady-In-Waiting. Two years later in 1951, she served as Miss Jubilee Days Queen and assisted with kids’ rodeo events through the 1960s. After starting the horse show, Lilley remained a valued participant for Laramie Jubilee Days, with 2023 marking the 74th year of engagement with the summer celebration.
“Shirley Lilley originally started this horse show because she wanted to have something for the youth of Albany County to do during Jubilee Days,” said Kim Puls, volunteer chair for Jubilee Days. “She was a big advocate. She promoted Albany County and the youth.”
Born and raised in Laramie, Puls has been involved with Jubilee Days as either a volunteer or participant for 30 years. During her time, she shared that the horse show community has come to be like family.
“It’s a fun time to come together and see all the families in Albany County,” she said. “They all come here, and it’s just a good, big family reunion.”
Carol Pancost, daughter of Shirley Lilley, expressed similar sentiments, sharing that the horse show is literally “a family deal.”
When asked about what it meant to be continuing her mother’s work with the horse show, Pancost highlighted her siblings’, nieces’, and nephews’ continued involvement. She shared that Lilley’s great-grandchildren now get to enjoy the event themselves.
“It’s just really important. My grandkids are all participating in it, most of them. Over the years they all have.”
Pancost shared that growing up, the children’s events were far more limited than they are today, which motivated her mother to change the landscape.
“When I was a kid, they had an evening where they had some events for kids. And then it kind of faded out. And then she decided that we needed something,” Pancost said. “Then it just got bigger and bigger and bigger.”
“She just thought the local kids needed a place. There’s a lot more events now, but back then there just wasn’t.”
Puls spoke to the importance of kids’ involvement, sharing that the show’s events, from the lead line for participants as young as one, to the senior barrel races help instill a love of the sport.
“The youth, for the sport of rodeo, is our future,” she said. “If we can bring them here, and get this instilled with them and love it, like we do, as they grow, they’ll carry on that tradition hopefully.”
Ten-year-old Mallory Singleton is one of dozens of participants whom Puls referred to as the future of the sport. Singleton looked to her dad for help when asked how long she had participated in the show. The two agreed it has been 10 years.
“My favorite part really is learning all about this and knowing some of the top cowgirls of this country, and being able to grow with my horses and try out new events,” she said.
“It’s an exciting time for me just to watch her and get to see her develop and grow over the years,” said Jemal Singleton, Mallory’s dad. “Her mom is really her coach, so it’s kind of fun watching both the ladies do their thing.”
Sixteen-year-old Wyatt Starks also had trouble recalling exactly when he started with the show, saying it had just been “a long time.”
Since this will be his last year, Starks decided to sign up for every event he could, with his favorite being dummy roping. For the day ahead, he said he was most excited “just to have fun, it’ll just be a good time.”
For Pancost, this is what’s most important: watching the kids enjoy the day. She said her favorite part of the show was, “the families, and the kids’ smiles, they’ll never forget it.”
“That’s my goal. I want people to have a good time whether they win or lose.”
Rachelle Trujillo is a freelance journalist for the Laramie Boomerang. She currently is a student at the University of Wyoming and has written for the Casper Star-Tribune and The Wyoming Truth, was an assistant editor at the Branding Iron and was an intern for U.S. Sen. John Barrasso in Casper and Washington, D.C. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.