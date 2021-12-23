How does a community measure its wealth? It is not just by the money it has in the bank, but in the kindness it shows to strangers.
For more than 30 years, the local chapter of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul has been reaching out to help Carbon County’s hungry.
In every community it serves, St. Vincent de Paul survives on the generosity of local businesses and anonymous donors. Besides monetary donations, people often drop off food and toiletry items at the Rawlins pantry located in an alley behind St. Joseph’s Church on Third Street.
With a no-questions-asked approach, anyone can call and request a monthly food box filled with enough of the necessities to feed one person looking for a little help to get by to a family-sized box that will put food on the table for several days.
During the holiday season, St. Vincent de Paul provides the hungry with enough food to make Christmas a joyful day. Including the food baskets filled with butter, fresh fruit, eggs, meat and other staples, St. Vincent de Paul provides laundry baskets with non-perishables.
The mission of the ministry reaches far and wide. In the midst of the political, social, religious and economic turmoil of early 19th century France, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul was founded.
Just 12 years after its beginning, St. Vincent de Paul established roots in the United States. On Nov. 20, 1845, the U.S. Society was established in St. Louis at the Basilica of St. Louis, King of France, popularly called “The Old Cathedral.”
With nearly 100,000 volunteers serving their communities, today’s society works in 4,428 parish-based organizations across the United States.
The society’s founding activity, still practiced today, is the face-to-face home visit, in which Vincentians visit the homes of those they serve to identify both immediate and longer-term needs, including emergency assistance with utilities, rent, food and clothing.
In normal times, people typically teeter on the brink of setting financial priorities. Often, paychecks are stretched thin with what can become a nightmare of deciding how to pay bills, put gas in the car, buy school supplies for their children or simply put food on the table.
Although at times the food bank struggles to remained stocked, it manages to soldier on with myriad donations from residents, businesses, government leadership, other churches and just about all corners of Carbon County.
Mary Kay Albrechtson, the society’s local president, agrees there is a “tremendous” need, but said there is always hope for a brighter future.
“There is always hope even during these hard times,” Albrechtson said.
Since COVID-19 descended upon America, food banks have struggled. Add into the mix the recent skyrocketing cost of food and what seems to be runaway inflation it’s no wonder, Albrechtson said, that people in increasing numbers fund themselves living on the brink of financial insecurity.
Last year with COVID, the food pantry experienced a rise in requests for help. A logjam formed in getting help to those desperate for the simplest of staples. Albrechtson said people could not or would not seek help for fear of coming in contact with someone infected.
Following the business model of others, St. Vincent de Paul adapted with a delivery service that left food on doorsteps without direct contact. The reason to pivot was simple, Albrechtson said: “Most of our volunteers are 70-80 years old and we had to protect them.”
To fill the void, volunteers and the community of Rawlins has stepped up with increased donations of food and money.
“Everyone has really pitched in to help others. They really did,” Albrechtson said. “There is always hope and we will definitely make it through these hard times. The people here in Wyoming stick together.”
Carbon County’s generosity is not limed to its adult community.
In 2020, Rawlins’ grade school students held a food drive, an act that is being repeated this year. Although St. Vincent has not yet received the canned goods, Albrechtson has heard students have more than 7,000 items to donate.
St. Vincent de Paul on average during winter months serves between 80-100 families a month from across Carbon County. During summer that number drops to about half that.
However, even during normal times food banks struggle, but COVID, panic shopping and now supply chain issues and rising costs have become game-changers, Albrechtson said.
“During the height of COVID, it wasn’t that we didn’t have the money, grocery stores just didn’t have the food we needed,” she said. “There simply wasn’t any food to buy.”
Although experts and analysts say the availability of food is better than 2020, it will never be 100%. Vast swaths of rural residents living in food deserts where access to even the basic pantry items force people to travel long distances to feed their families.
“I remember a time when I had to pack up the kids and drive into Rawlins — more than 80 miles one way — to buy groceries. I live in Rawlins now, but during winter it can be a chore to feed my children,” said longtime Carbon County resident Kate Snow.
For nearly two years, the economic fallout from the pandemic has increased the demand on food banks across the country.
“Rising cost of food and ongoing challenges with the supply chain is making it more expensive for food banks to purchase food and even move donated food across this country,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief operating officer for Feeding America, a network of more than 200 food banks across the country.
Low inventory, supply chain interruption and labor shortages have created a bottleneck that has contributed to increased costs for charities.
In 2020, during the pandemic’s peak, one in five people turned to charities asking for help. Although food banks answered the call, they won’t be able to absorb the new cost of food if it continues to increase, Fitzgerald said.
“We are concerned about the fact that emergency funding and other sorts of supports that the federal government has put into place are starting to go away at the same time,” she said. “When food prices rise, so does food insecurity. We still have 38 million Americans who are food insecure.”
For more information, to make a donation or request a food basket, call 307-324-7002.
If the phone is not answered, Albrechtson urges people to leave a message. If a food basket is needed, include the number of people in the family and ages if there are children so the baskets can be customized to fit the needs of everyone. A volunteer will return the call as soon as possible.
Baskets are available for pickup only in as little as 10 minutes. If diagnosed with COVID or homebound, drop off options can be arraigned.