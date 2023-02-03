CARBON COUNTY — During the 2022 Christmas holiday season, St. Christopher’s Highway of Carbon County put a twist on a yearly tradition to help some local organizations.
A reverse advent calendar giving initiative was hosted.
“The reverse advent calendar was an idea that came from one of our board members, Mira Miller. She had seen a reverse advent calendar promoted on Facebook,” St. Thomas Episcopal Church Rev. Bobbe Fitzhugh said. “So, she asked executive director Shauna Roberts and I if we thought it might be something worth considering as a way of promoting St. Christopher’s Highway of Carbon County.”
Fitzhugh said that it gave them an opportunity to partner with some local community charities and helping them with some of their needs.
Advent is the time leading up to Christmas Day. Typically, an advent calendar has some type of treat you pull out of it each of the days, counting down to Christmas.
A reverse advent calendar is the opposite; it encourages giving rather than receiving.
The reverse advent calendar promoted by St. Christopher’s Highway of Carbon County invited members of the community to donate items that local organizations were in need of.
“We sped up this advent calendar and found five different local community organizations. We contacted them and asked what they were in need of,” Fitzhugh said.
Fitzhugh said that they were able to partner with Stepping Stones Youth Home, St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank, Choir Loft Thrift Shop, the local animal shelter and the local library.
“We got lists of things from these organizations and put them all out on our calendars on our Facebook page,” she said.
Each day, the calendar listed out an item from the lists that those in the community could donate.
“We had a central repository. Everyone was asked to bring their items to the Rawlins Police Department, who is one of our partner entities,” Fitzhugh said. “Thye collected all of the items throughout the 24 days of Advent. Through the amount of donations that we received, our expectations were exceeded.”
Fitzhugh said that along with Roberts, they picked up the donations from the police department and distributed the donations that were requested at the end of Advent to the organizations.
“For example, the library wanted craft items for their children’s craft area. For the animal shelter, cat food, dog food, treats, toys and other items were donated,” she said. “Socks, hats and gloves were donated to go to the Choir Loft Thrift Shop. Food items were donated for St. Vincent de Paul and also Stepping Stones.”
Overall, Fitzhugh said that the reverse advent calendar initiative went really well
“It was very successful. I think it gave us some good publicity and we got to do some rapport building with those entities that we worked with. We hope to do it again in the future,” she said.
St. Christopher’s Highway of Carbon County is an organization that helps travelers passing through that are in need of shelter, transportation, clothing or meals.