A woman holds onto the walker once belonging to her mother, who died of COVID-19 while at a nursing home, as her family prays before Thanksgiving dinner, Nov. 26, 2020, in Deer Park, N.Y. Associated Press
CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s rate of COVID-19 cases and deaths inside Wyoming skilled nursing homes rose during the four-week period ending Oct. 23, 2022. That is according to AARP’s COVID-19 Nursing Home Dashboard.
Wyoming’s rate of 6.0 nursing home resident cases per 100 residents – the third-highest rate in the nation – is up from the previous four-week period, which was 4.5. The only states with higher residential rates were New Hampshire (10.12) and Maine (9.16).
In all, there were 107 reported cases of COVID-19 among nursing home residents in Wyoming over that four-week period. There have been 2,217 resident cases in Wyoming nursing homes since June 1, 2020.
Wyoming’s three deaths of nursing home residents due to COVID-19 over the last four weeks equates to 0.17 rate per 100 residents. That gives the state the sixth-highest rate in the country.
On the staff side, 63% of all Wyoming nursing homes confirmed at least one COVID case among staff in the four weeks and 85 total cases among the state’s nursing home staff.
AARP’s COVID-19 Nursing Home Dashboard shows improvements in the percentage of nursing homes in Wyoming self-reporting a staff shortage. Though still high at 60.6%, that is lower than last month’s rate of 62.9% of nursing homes that reported a staff shortage. There are three other states with higher self-reported rates of staffing shortages – Alaska (70%), Minnesota (64%) and Maine (63%).
Nationally, new data on "up to date" COVID-19 vaccinations, incorporating the new bivalent boosters available since Sept. 2, shows significant vulnerability among nursing home residents and staff going into the winter season. Only 2-in-5 residents (40%) and less than one quarter of health care staff (24%) were up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations as of Oct. 22. Wyoming has 44% of its nursing home residents who are up-to-date on COVID vaccines. Just 22% of nursing home staff are reporting they are up-to-date on COVID vaccines.