ROCK SPRINGS – Many celebrities didn’t begin their careers on the big screen immediately; in fact, they started crafting their talent in community theater.
Actors’ Mission has announced auditions for the upcoming production “Second Samuel.” They are seeking 11 cast members.
Open auditions will take place Friday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. in the Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St. in downtown Rock Springs.
No prior experience is required and no prepared materials are required either. Those who will audition will be asked to cold-read dialogue from the script with other people auditioning.
Enter through the main lobby doors to receive an audition form at the sign-up table. Participants are asked to bring a headshot photo and resume if they have one.
“Second Samuel” is a Pulitzer-nominated script. It takes places in the late 1940s in a sleepy little South Georgia town called Second Samuel. The Great Depression was quickly fading into memory. The war had been won, the election was over and Harry Truman was still president. The residents in Second Samuel were ready for peace and to get back to normal. However, Miss Gertrude passed away and deep dark secrets are about to be revealed.
According to representatives from Actors’ Mission, the organization is committed to diverse, inclusive casting.
They welcome all interested performers, without regard to ability, race, color, gender expression, national origin or any other basis unless casting is specifically indicated ahead of time.
“Second Samuel” addresses numerous sensitive subjects including racism, transphobia and ableism.
Actors’ Mission are committed to color and identity conscious casting in an effort to better represent the perspectives of marginalized individuals.
The following is the character breakdown:
-B Flat (A young, kind autistic man who has wisdom of a child. The heart and soul of the town.) Age: 13-25, any race, male
-Frisky (He's an unofficial leader of the town and the owner of Bait & Brew. He is married to Omaha.) Age: 20+, Caucasian, male
-Omaha (She’s cute, stylish and bossy. She owns Change Your Life Hair & Beauty Emporium.) Age: 20+, any race, female
-U.S. (He’s a kind and patient man who works at Bait & Brew. He is B-Flat's and Frisky’s best friend.) Age: 20+, African-American male
-Mansel (He’s a harmless but stubborn redneck who is married to Marcela.) Age: 20+, any race, male
-Marcela (She’s a funny, good-natured woman who is married to Mansel.) Age: 20+, any race, female
-Mr. Mozel (He’s the town bigot. He “don’t like nobody!”) Age: 35+, Caucasian, male
-Jimmy Deeanne (She’s thoughtless, selfish and pretty. She’s a good singer and is married to the town preacher.) Age: 20+, Caucasian, female
-Ruby (She’s a sweet girl who works at the Change Your Life Hair & Beauty Salon.) Age: 12-30 years old, any race, female
-Doc (He’s a wise man. He knows everybody’s secrets, but “he ain’t telling.”) Age: 30+, Caucasian, male
-June (He’s the town undertaker. The living makes him nervous.) Age: 20+, Caucasian, male
This will be director Kenneth Starling’s second production with Actors’ Mission. He directed “The Rocky Horror Show” in July 2021. He was also the main character in the production as well.
‘We’re excited to bring a slice of the south to Rock Springs!” Starling exclaimed. “This is a beautiful and hilarious story and it calls for a wide range of diverse characters.
“This is giving us an opportunity to work with potential actors ages 12 to 60 plus and of multiple ethnicities.”
Rock Springs resident Ann Maria Mattila has taken on a few roles. She hopes beginners and experienced actors will audition for “Second Samuel.”
“Acting provides the opportunity and challenge to become a completely different person, and hopefully, make it believable,” Mattila shared. “Being on stage in any capacity is both exciting and terrifying. The joy of live performance is that anything can happen.
“Expect the unexpected and roll with it.”
Starling noted that if those who would like to be cast members are unable to audition on the 18th and 19th may send an email to kenn.starling@gmail.com for other options.
Rehearsals will be three or four nights a week, depending on cast availability. First read-through is tentatively scheduled on Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. Cast members may not be scheduled for every rehearsal or for the full evening even when called.
Opening night for “Second Samuel” is April 28. Other performance dates will follow until May 8.
Go to the Actors’ Mission Facebook page for questions or send an email to Starling.