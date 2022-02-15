CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 770 over the weekend to drop below 1,000 for the first time since August.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the department received reports of 444 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases from Saturday through Monday, along with reports of 70 new probable cases.
During the same period, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 1,284, leaving the state with 978 active cases. The last time the active case total stood at less than 1,000 was Aug. 2, when the total was 979.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases, 197; Fremont County had 129; Natrona County had 107; Sweetwater County had 85; Campbell had 81; Albany had 51; Teton had 48; Sheridan had 37; Park had 36; Lincoln had 31; Carbon had 25; Goshen had 23; Hot Springs and Washakie had 19; Sublette had 17; Crook had 15; Platte had 12; Converse and Uinta had 10; Big Horn had nine; Niobrara and Weston had six, and Johnson had five.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 153,095 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 150,450 have recovered.
The number of patients in Wyoming hospitals being treated for coronavirus fell by 11 over the weekend to total 93 on Monday.
The highest number of patients was found at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 24, while 21 patients were being treated for COVID at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center.