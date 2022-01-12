CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 203 on Tuesday.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the state received 829 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus Tuesday, along with 406 reports of new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries recorded among those with confirmed or probable cases grew by 1,016, leaving the state with 3,288 active cases.
Teton County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 627; Laramie County had 567; Natrona County had 436; Albany had 297; Uinta had 229; Fremont had 202; Campbell had 180; Sweetwater had 132; Sheridan had 129; Park had 83; Lincoln had 82; Carbon had 76; Converse had 49; Johnson had 43; Washakie had 29; Goshen had 27; Crook and Platte had 20; Sublette had 18; Weston had 16; Big Horn had 11; Hot Springs had nine, and Niobrara had six.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 122,754 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 117,878 have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized in Wyoming for treatment of coronavirus increased by one Tuesday to total 66. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had the highest number fo COVID patients, 17, followed by Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center at 16.