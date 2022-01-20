The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 482 on Wednesday.
The Wyoming Health Department, in its daily coronavirus update, said the state received 1,041 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases on Wednesday, as well as reports of 551 new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 1,110, leaving the state with 7,123 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 1,423; Natrona County had 1,120; Teton County had 734; Fremont County had 627; Albany had 500; Sweetwater had 423; Campbell had 403; Sheridan had 354; Uinta had 324; Lincoln had 214; Park had 152; Carbon had 150; Johnson had 137; Converse had 103; Goshen had 99; Sublette had 70; Crook had 62; Platte had 60; Weston had 54; Washakie had 52; Hot Springs had 28; Big Horn had 22, and Niobrara had 12.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 132,145 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since it was first detected in the state. Of those, 123,421 have recovered.
The number of patients being treated for coronavirus in Wyoming hospitals increased by nine Wednesday to total 108.
The largest number of coronavirus patients was found at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, with 27. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center was treating 26.