CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming neared the 5,000 mark again Thursday, rising by 1,009.
The Wyoming Department of Health said it received reports of 1,771 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, along with 268 new reports of probable cases.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 1,030, leaving the state with 4,999 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of cases at 953; Natrona County had 571; Fremont County had 548; Campbell had 397; Sweetwater had 330; Carbon had 286; Albany had 278; Sheridan had 270; Teton had 246; Uinta had 168; Goshen had 142; Converse had 118; Park had 117; Lincoln had 115; Washakie had 74; Johnson had 69; Weston had 59; Sublette had 55; Big Horn had 48; Platte had 47; Crook had 44; Hot Springs had 36, and Niobrara had 28.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 143,129 the number of Wyoming residents diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was detected in Wyoming. Of those, 136,505 have recovered.
The number of people being treated in Wyoming hospitals for coronavirus increased by one on Thursday to total 156.
The highest number of patients was found at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, 46, while 41 patients were being treated at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.