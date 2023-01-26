CHEYENNE — Senate File 117, “Wyoming Parental Rights in Education Act,” passed the senate’s second reading by a 20-7 vote on Thursday, Jan 26, before 2 p.m.
The majority of debate focused on page two, lines one through 18, which forbids educators from discussing gender identity and sexual orientation to students, K-third grade.
Rocket Miner had a discussion on Wednesday’s vote of the bill with former Sweetwater County legislator Chad Banks, an openly gay man.
“It’s a hate bill, couched as a parental rights bill,” said Banks. “The conversations feared in this bill aren’t happening; talk to any teacher. That’s why the Wyoming Education Association is against it. This is a solution looking for a problem that doesn’t exist in Wyoming.”
He added, “Wyoming has always been a ‘live and let live state,’ but we’re getting away from that. It’s becoming a ‘live our way or leave’ state and that’s what’s happening.”
Banks expressed that bills such as SF117 are not inviting children to stay in Wyoming.
“When our legislators ask why our kids are leaving the state and our population is aging, it’s bills like this,” he pointed out. “This says to anyone who’s different, ‘we don’t want you here.’ And this isn’t the end of it, there are plenty more bills targeting the LGBTQ+ community in the pipeline.
“As a member of that community, and a fifth generation Wyomingite and Rock Springs resident, what is it that I’ve done that’s so awful to require this type of hate? Why is my family not just as welcome to enjoy the Wyoming lifestyle as others. More and more I ask myself that.”
On Friday, Jan. 20, the senate education committee voted to advance the “Wyoming Parental Rights in Education Act,” 4-1, at the state capitol in Cheyenne.
Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, was the only lawmaker who voted against the bill, which Sen. Dan Dockstader, R-Afton sponsored, after Florida lawmakers introduced the “Don’t Say Gay” bill in February of 2022.
Individuals and representatives from various organizations, including Wyoming Family Alliance, Wyoming Education Association, Wyoming Equality and Catholic Diocese of Cheyenne shared their thoughts on the bill to the committee before their decision.
The first to speak out against the bill was Grady Hutcherson, who was an educator for 24 years in Torrington. Most of his years, according to Hutcherson, was spent teaching second graders. He is currently the president of the Wyoming Education Association.
Hutcherson pointed out that the bill “is not appropriate for Wyoming.”
“It’s important for parents to be involved in their children’s education and their rights, but this bill negatively impacts LGBT families and students,” said Hutcherson. “I can’t recall in my years of teaching gender identity and sexual orientation so I’m asking why we’re passing legislation regarding things that aren’t happening in Wyoming.”
Nathan Winters, president of Wyoming Family Alliance, spoke in favor of the bill, saying, “We have to ensure that those discussions should happen in the home.”
He added, “You have an opportunity as a parent to talk to your children, but other parents have that right as well.”
Rothfuss expressed his concerns about “cancelation of ideas” to Winters. His impression of the bill is that it’s attempting “to limit the scope of what can be and cannot be discussed and to inspire fear in teachers that are unsure of what they might be able to speak about.”
Rothfuss revealed that one of his children is in kindergarten and the other is a second grader.
“I want them to be able to ask those questions about what’s mentioned on page two of this bill (gender identity and sexual orientation) and I want the teacher not to run away, out of fear for the job out of not responding,” said Rothfuss. “I assume that a discussion in the classroom is going to count as some type of instruction.
“How can I let that teacher know that I want my children to be able to openly engage in any dialogue without restrictions?”
Laramie County residents Kathy Sigliano and Erin Waskowitz, representatives for Laramie County Moms for Liberty spoke in favor of SF117. They each have two children in the Laramie County School District.
During their testimoninies, Waskowitz asked Rothfuss what the benefits are to teaching gender ideology to students, K-third grade.
Rothfuss responded, “I want my children to understand that love is love. I want them to understand people believe in different things, that they have different lifestyles and that we should be OK with that. That would be the benefit.”
He echoed Sen. Dockstader’s comment about the “little ones being very impressionable.”
“But if they see love, acceptance and kindness when they’re young, they’ll model that,” Rothfuss pointed out.
Sarah Burlingame, director of Wyoming Equality and mother of two in the Laramie County School District spoke in opposition of the bill. She expressed that the bill targets LGBT kids and opens LGBT for bullying and mistreatment “just because of who they are and who their parents are.”
“It’s about liberty for some, but not for all,” Burlingame said.
Burlingame mentioned that Dockstader acknowledged that he has seen no issues or existing problems.
“This isn’t surprising because there’s no school in Wyoming that teaches sex education in K through third grade,” she pointed out. “There are children in the school district who have same sex parents and some who may already suspect they’re different than their peers. Some of them are hoping and praying that they’re going to be accepted. Wyoming schools should protect all students, including LGBT students.”
Burlingame noted that SF117 specifies that gender identity and sexual orientation is off-limits.
“Everyone has a gender identity,” she kindly spoke. “Everyone has a sexual orientation — no one is absent from that. We do not bring bills to criminalize some children. When politicians pass laws that it’s shameful to discuss it, the emotional harm can be devastating.”
Laramie County High School student Ash Silcott spoke against the bill. Silcott prefers the pronouns they/them/their. They told the committee that they have known they are gay since before the fourth grade.
“By the time I was in the 5th grade, kids started using the term ‘gay’ as an insult,” Silcott shared “My parents had to drive me to the hospital because I wanted to end my life.”
Silcott also revealed that they attended counseling sessions every week to “feel OK with” themselves.
“I’m 17, going on 18 and I’m finally OK with who I am.”
As they tried to fight the tears, Silcott told the committee that many students in the school district are unable to feel comfortable with themselves just as they had.
“They don’t get the support at home that I was lucky to receive,” Silcott said. “I’ve almost lost too many friends because they said their parents ‘don’t love me.’”
Silcott pointed out that “in K-third, we learn who we are.”
They said that since the bill doesn’t allow discussion regarding gender identity and sexual orientation in schools, many students will wonder what their place will be.
“I’ve seen it all my life; students shouldn’t be therapists to their peers, students shouldn’t talk their peers off of a ledge because their parents aren’t supportive and because education doesn’t talk about it,” they expressed.
During the 124th Wyoming Press Association convention in Cheyenne, Rocket Miner spoke with Dockstader, regarding the advancement of SF117.
“The committee’s just one small step,” said Dockstader. “It still needs to go to the floor and we will see where that goes. I sense that it may have support on the floor.”
He added, “It depends where the House assigns it during their committee process. We had the support of all, but of one vote, and that’s strong.”
According to Dockstader, he had watched how bills like this impacted other communities and wanted to write SF117 to help parents stay close to their children in the school process.
“No one asked me to do it. I did it on my own,” he mentioned. “I was asked, ‘Who asked you to do it? I told them. ‘I just wanted to.”
Dockstader said that he had observed the legislature in Florida and believes “the process over there fits” what he wants to get done in Wyoming and he introduced it.
Regarding the impact this act would have on educators, Dockstader said that some teachers have said that lawmakers are adding to their workload which is something he understands, but there are others who are on board with this.
“Wyoming tends to have conservative values, especially when you leave bigger cities and go into these rural communities, that’s where they’re really conservative,” he pointed out.
Rocket Miner also spoke with Daniel Galbreath, director of communications for Wyoming Equality at the WPA convention. Galbreath said that his organization expected the outcome, but “it’s still extremely unfortunate.”
“This doesn’t reflect Wyoming values, this doesn’t reflect what Wyoming students and families deserve and need,” said Galbreath. “We look forward to working with the legislature on renewing their commitment to best practices in education and really trusting educators to do what they’re doing. There’s no way around it. One of the groups of people that suffer from this are teachers.
“Teachers being muzzled in this way isn’t healthy for the education sector which is already struggling. There’s a massive teacher shortage and this is going to activate that.”
Galbreath added, “This doesn’t solve any problems that actually exist — it creates a few more.”
Galbreath referred to Silcott’s testimony by saying that students in K- 3rd grade are aware of what kind of families exist and that other kinds of people exist in the world.
“They need a place where it is safe and acceptable to talk about those differences and to be aware of those differences,” he expressed. “We vehemently are in favor of age-appropriate curricula. Stifling the ability of children just to have an age appropriate awareness of basic diversity, is a serious problem.”
“I think we know with a really high degree of certainty that children who are educated in an age-appropriate way about topics like this are less vulnerable to mistreatment or misinformation. Again, no one is advocating to teaching K-3 anything that’s not age appropriate. We’re advocating for better education and protection for these kids.”