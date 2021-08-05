Capt. Steve Kaiser was looking for a way to give back to his community when he moved back to Laramie after graduate school.
Of course, he had work and family life, but he wanted to find something that would give him something to do, while also benefiting his community.
“Being a volunteer firefighter is something that appealed to me, like a lot of other people,” Captain Kaiser said. “It was something exciting and challenging that we could do.”
He’s been a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician for both Albany and Laramie counties for 16 years, and he’s hoping to get some new blood into the department, especially for the Albany County Fire District No. 1 Central Fire Department station located just south of Laramie.
Currently, there are 15 to 20 volunteer firefighters on the team, but the department will be hosting interviews for new teammates on Aug. 14.
Anyone 18 and older interested in applying to be a volunteer firefighter can email centralacfd1@gmail.com for more information. They are especially looking for people who can cover shifts in the daytime, but are looking for anyone interested. The fire district main website is https://www.albanycountyfd1.com/.
The Central Department goes out on about 450 calls per year, and while the volunteers are not paid for their time, they could receive a stipend for expenses occurred while working.
Volunteer firefighters will drive or ride in an emergency vehicle in response to a fire, rescue or medical event, hazardous materials response, or routine request for help or assistance.
Basically, there’s nothing they can’t do when in an emergency situation. According to the National Fire Protection Association, around 70% of firefighters in the United States are volunteers.
The training process to become a volunteer firefighter for the department takes about three months, going through topics such as working in wildlands and how to handle the equipment properly to put out a fire.
“We understand people are volunteering their time, so the training process is a little less intense than what a career firefighter would be doing at an academy,” Kaiser explained.
Kaiser said his favorite aspect of being a volunteer firefighter is the camaraderie he shares with the other men and women on the team. All of them share a dedication to help their community in any way possible, and are willing to put their lives on hold for a time just to save someone else’s.
And while there is a possibility of danger at some calls, Kaiser said nerves can be calmed through training and working together with your fellow firefighters.
“Having good people around you helps us stay safe and deal with that dangerous element,” he said.