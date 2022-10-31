Election 2022 bug

Albany County voters will see multiple items on the ballot related to taxes this year. In addition to propositions regarding general sales taxes, voters will decide whether or not the county renews its 2% tax on lodging.

The 2% lodging tax has been in place in Albany County since 1989, according to the League of Women Voters of Wyoming voter guide. It is added to the 3% lodging tax imposed by the Wyoming Office of Tourism and the 2% rebated by Albany County, resulting in an overall 7% sales tax rate on lodging.

