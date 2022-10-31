Albany County voters will see multiple items on the ballot related to taxes this year. In addition to propositions regarding general sales taxes, voters will decide whether or not the county renews its 2% tax on lodging.
The 2% lodging tax has been in place in Albany County since 1989, according to the League of Women Voters of Wyoming voter guide. It is added to the 3% lodging tax imposed by the Wyoming Office of Tourism and the 2% rebated by Albany County, resulting in an overall 7% sales tax rate on lodging.
The extra 2% tax applies to the cost for hotels and other amenities officially registered as lodging, Albany County Tourism Joint Powers Board Chair David Wright said.
Collections from the tax go toward the tourism board, making up about 75% of the group’s budget, Wright said. In fiscal year 2020-21, the lodging tax brought in a total of about $664,000.
The tourism board uses that money to support tourism in the area primarily through marketing. The group also sponsors local events and amenities that bring visitors to town.
Past grants from the tourism board to community groups include $15,000 to Laramie Jubilee Days and $10,000 to the Pilot Hill Project. Money from the tax has also been used to support Albany County School District 1, Special Olympics and the Wyoming Association of Municipalities, among others.
The tourism board helps recruit visitors to Albany County, which also helps everyone in the community as it brings more business to local stores, restaurants and hotels, Wright said.
“It's not money coming from our local community,” Wright said. “It's money coming into our local community from visitors.”
He stressed that voting to renew the tax wouldn’t add an additional cost to visitors, but keep rates the same as they are now.
If the tax is not approved, tourism promotion in Albany County would look very different.
“Essentially anything we could do to grow Albany County would be lost,” Wright said. “There would be no advertising.”