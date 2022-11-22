Image one

The Rawlins City Council approved the second reading of the Rawlins Municipal Ordinance 5.08.425: “Delivery of Alcoholic Liquors and Malt Beverages” during the meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

 Rawlins Times Photo

RAWLINS – The Rawlins City Council approved the second reading of the Rawlins Municipal Ordinance 5.08.425: “Delivery of Alcoholic Liquors and Malt Beverages” during the meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The ordinance states that the city of Rawlins doesn’t currently have an ordinance that allows or regulates the sale or delivery of alcoholic liquor and malt beverages outside established licensed premises.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus