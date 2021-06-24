CHEYENNE – Alexis Garrett couldn’t believe it when she was told she’d gotten the award.
She said she felt as if she hadn’t been a full-time business owner long enough to be recognized as the Woman Entrepreneur of the Year winner for 2020 by the Wyoming Council for Women.
“I just don’t feel like I’m there yet, but I’m still super grateful for this award,” Garrett said.
Garrett is the owner of Alexis Drake, a design company that creates customizable luxury handbags and accessories. She started the company in 2003, but it didn’t become her full-time job until 2016 or so. Garrett spent many years running the business out of her garage while working full-time.
Now, she employs seven people, and Alexis Drake products can be found online, at the downtown Cheyenne store and in several shops across Wyoming. She’s managed to get to this point all because she couldn’t find the right handbag, so she ultimately decided to make her own.
Thankfully, the pandemic didn’t hurt Alexis Drake as much as Garrett was expecting.
“When the news came out about the pandemic, I immediately panicked,” she said. “Who’s going to want to buy a luxury handbag during something like this? But then people were on their computer more, so we really focused on our online sales last year.”
Garrett essentially ended up right back where she started: running Alexis Drake online due to the forces of nature. While production did slow down, Garrett and her team kept the business going.
“It was definitely not comfortable, but we made it work,” she said. “We learned a lot about ourselves during the pandemic, and we’ve managed to grow significantly since then.”
Garrett is a graduate of Cheyenne’s Central High, and has an undergraduate degree in studio art from the University of Arizona.
In addition to founding and running Alexis Drake, Garrett has also been a full-time elementary art teacher, obtained her master’s degree and raised two children.
The Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award recognizes woman-owned businesses in Wyoming, and is designed to increase the attention to, and recognition of, the contribution female entrepreneurs make to Wyoming’s economy.
Nominations from outstanding Wyoming female-owned business owners were received from across the state.
“Reading the nominations reinforces my belief that women are truly both innovative and passionate about their business,” said Jan Torres, Entrepreneur of the Year committee chair. “Ranking and scoring is difficult because each one has a unique back story and many strengths. It is a joy.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the council was unable to hold an awards ceremony, so they hosted a small gathering at the Alexis Drake shop downtown Wednesday to honor Garrett for her hard work.
“We would like to thank every person who took the time to nominate these outstanding Wyoming women,” said WCW Chair Jennifer Wilmetti. “We had nominations that came from local chambers of commerce and urban renewal agencies, friends and family and the entrepreneurs themselves.
“It takes great courage and resilience to be a business owner at any time, but even more so when times are tough. Please support small businesses in your community.”
Garrett also believes in giving back and building the future of our communities. Through her business, she has supported many Wyoming nonprofits and initiatives, including Climb Wyoming, the Wyoming Children’s Society, the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative and the Alzheimer’s Association.
“There’s that phrase, ‘If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day,’ but I think I work harder in this job than I have in any other,” Garrett said. “I just want to inspire other women entrepreneurs to keep doing what they’re doing. Keep learning and making.”