CHEYENNE – Although the Cheyenne Animal Shelter’s proposed fiscal year 2022 funding from the city is higher than recent years, CEO Sue Castaneda and Board Vice President Richard Mincer told the council Monday that the current funding mechanism is unsustainable for the future and that something needs to change.
If the city continues down the same funding path, Mincer said, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter – which is a city contractor, not a city department – will be forced to cut its agreement with the city for shelter services.
“We cannot continue to have a contract that basically bleeds us dry, and that's what we're working with,” Mincer said during a Monday budget work session. “I’m here to sound the alarm this year.”
The animal shelter has been providing animal control and sheltering services for the Cheyenne community for more than 50 years, caring for nearly 6,000 “lost, homeless, abused, sick and injured animals” in town annually, Castaneda said. But in order to continue that service to the community, she said more funding will need to be dedicated to the shelter in coming years.
The current funding proposed for fiscal year 2022 in the city budget is $675,000 for the shelter and animal control services. However, Castaneda and Mincer on Monday pitched a “lean” increase to $850,000 in next year’s budget.
The county pays a small portion to the shelter each year, as well, but the city accounts for the vast majority of services needed. Mincer said between $1.5 million and $1.8 million in funding from the city and county would put the shelter in a good place, and they expect to see funding increases over the next few years.
“For a shelter in Fort Collins (Colorado) that handles about the same number of animals that we do, their expenses are over $5 million a year, and their contract is $1.7 million,” Mincer said. “What we've been doing, because of the artificially low number of our contracts, is the same job they're expected to do for less than half the money. We cannot do that anymore.”
Included in the budget increase is funding for higher wages, for both the CEO and staff, as Castaneda announced Monday that she plans to step down from her role as director by next spring. The hope is that the higher wages will help attract qualified candidates to a number of positions, as turnover has been a major struggle due to budgetary constraints.
The shelter was able to raise its starting salary from $10 to $12 an hour, but Castaneda pointed out a number of jobs, like the Breeze Thru car wash, pay more than that for less dangerous work. She said she hired 27 new employees in 2020, and every single one of them has already left.
“Fifty years is a long time for any organization to function. Our board of directors and dedicated staff hope to be able to provide these same services for another 50 years, as well,” Castaneda said. “To be able to keep up with the ever-changing world of animal welfare, and not just to get by, but to thrive and to create a better world for animals and the people of our community, we respectfully ask for the budget or the contract amount to be $850,000.”
Downtown Development Authority
The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority, which is largely funded through a downtown mill levy, also presented its plan for this year’s funding from the city during the budget session Monday. Due to COVID-19 budget cuts in fiscal year 2021, the DDA’s funding from the city was cut entirely.
So even though the $250,000 allocation for fiscal year 2022 is $40,000 less than what it was in fiscal year 2020, the increase is still meaningful to the organization and the promotion of downtown. DDA Director Amber Ash said the development organization’s budget reflects the four pillars promoted by Main Street America.
“Main Street follows best practices for community transformation strategy, and uses four pillars: organization, promotion, economic vitality and design,” Ash said.
The DDA’s budget includes funding to take a part-time employee to full-time, which will assist the small staff in its development goals, as well as funding for a number of events throughout the year. It also includes funding for DDA staff to attend the Main Street America conference, which Ash said is an expectation in the industry.
Events favored by residents, like Summertime on the Streets, Small Business Saturday, the Old West holiday and the May Day Pedal Push are all included in this year’s budget, as well as some new promotions the DDA hopes to carry out.
Finally, one major change from last year is that the DDA will become a gold sponsor for Fridays on the Plaza using some funding that came out of reserves.