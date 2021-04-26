CHEYENNE – Each year for the Cheyenne Day of Giving, the Kiwanis Community House is transformed into a bustling hub for donations that help community organizations meet the needs of residents throughout the year.
Even as the event last year had to pivot to a virtual fundraiser and drive-thru format, residents still stepped up to the plate and donated everything from food and personal care items to leftover prescriptions and used eyeglasses.
With the continued demand for assistance from the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic downturn it brought with it, the Day of Giving board, city officials and the Wyoming Tribune Eagle are asking residents to lend a hand once again for the four-day slate of events from May 13-16.
“Our philosophy is that when we see a need, we ought to do something, anything we can, to help,” Day of Giving founder and board member Greta Morrow said.
Thursday, May 13 will kick off with a Youth Day of Giving, where kids across the community run the show, which will be followed by the 16th annual Cheyenne Day of Giving Friday, May 14. On Saturday, May 15, residents from across the community can participate in the fourth annual Day of Service, where the city will have a number of organized cleanup efforts.
To close out the charitable weekend, residents are invited to individually step up where they see a need on Sunday – whether that’s cleaning up an elderly neighbors yard or picking up trash around an area of the Greenway they love.
“The Day of Giving has become a staple in our community. It brings out the best in Cheyenne,” Mayor Patrick Collins said. “We’re blessed to be in a community that looks after one another. I believe this to be the case year-round, but our Day of Giving events highlight that community spirit. … The more we do, the bigger impact it has on our community and the people who call Cheyenne home.”
This year’s regular and youth events will also take on the drive-thru format, so residents will be able to drive up to the Kiwanis Community House parking lot with their goods to donate, and Day of Giving volunteers will unload and sort the materials before they’re sent off to organizations like the Boys and Girls Club, Safehouse Services and the COMEA House.
Last year’s drive-thru event in September collected more than 20,000 pounds of nonperishable foods, and the virtual fundraiser in May raised close to $16,000, which helped support essential nonprofits and service agencies through canceled fundraisers and increased needs during COVID-19.
“Even though the pandemic seems to be easing its way out of our lives, there is still a huge need for the basics of life, like food and hygiene items, in our community,” Morrow said.
Friday’s event will also include blood donations for Vitalant, which have dropped significantly with all the blood drives that were canceled during the pandemic, and residents can also learn how to become a bone marrow or organ donor. The youth event Thursday, however, will focus on items kids in the community need: food, personal care items, underwear and crafts.
According to Youth Day of Giving coordinator Brady Koerwitz, the kids have been gearing up for their event for some time now, hosting drives for toilet paper and underwear at their schools and churches. The event used to be completely spearheaded by youth leaders in Cheyenne, but with college graduations, Koerwitz said the organization is seeking out kids who are interested in running the show next year.
He highlighted that the kids are the driving forces behind the Youth Day of Giving’s success.
“You think that, ‘Oh, these are 11-, 12-, 13-year-old kids, so they’re gonna need a ton of supervision,’ but they haven’t at all,” Koerwitz said. “We just say ‘OK, you’re at this sorting table, and you’re outside as a greeter, and you’re the ones that bring in the donations from the cars,’ and they take that and run with it. You give them a job, and you trust them, and they’re amazing.”
Additionally, the Cheyenne Board of Realtors is serving as a partner for the youth event, planning to sit outside grocery stores in town, hand out lists of donation items to customers going in and collect the goods they bring out for the Day of Giving.
According to Board President Becky Minnick, about two dozen Realtors will donate their time that Thursday to collect the items, carrying on the tradition they’ve done every year with Day of Giving since 2015.
“Realtors do so much more than helping people buy and sell homes. They also work, live and play in the communities they serve,” Minnick said. “(They) can be found volunteering their time throughout Cheyenne and Laramie County to strengthen and support their neighbors, communities and worthy causes.”