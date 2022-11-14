ROCK SPRINGS – Rick Lee, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce C.E.O, recently announced this year’s Grand Marshalls for the annual Christmas lighted parade.
According to Lee, in a video announcement on social media, the Grand Marshalls are Greg and Cindy Bailey, owners and operators of McDonald’s in Rock Springs and Green River.
“We’re really looking forward to celebrating these great individuals, who have done such a great job for our community for so long and to thank them for what they’ve done for so many years in the business world and to congratulate them on their success,” said Lee.
This year, the parade will be dedicated to the late Reef Rolich of Rock Springs. He was instrumental in building extravagant floats for Whisler Chevrolet.
“We want to honor the creativity and the greatness of the person who did so much for this community and especially for the parade,” Lee shared. “We want to say thanks to his wife, Kelly and the Whisler family for what Reef has done.”
Anyone who is a Peanuts fans may remember the part where Charlie Brown yells, “Isn’t there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?!”
This year, the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce wants to hear from residents of Rock Springs what Christmas is about.
The parade will take place in downtown Rock Springs on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. The mayor tree lighting on the corner of Elk and Grant will take place at 5 p.m. on the corner of Grant and Elk St.
Parade entry forms are available at the chamber office, 1897 Dewar Dr. Entry cost is $35 for members and $50 for non-members. Parade entries are due by Friday, Dec. 2, 12 p.m.