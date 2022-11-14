whisler

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce is dedicating this year’s Christmas lighted parade to the late Reef Rolich, who was instrumental in creating the extravagant floats for Whisler Chevrolet.

ROCK SPRINGS – Rick Lee, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce C.E.O, recently announced this year’s Grand Marshalls for the annual Christmas lighted parade.

According to Lee, in a video announcement on social media, the Grand Marshalls are Greg and Cindy Bailey, owners and operators of McDonald’s in Rock Springs and Green River.

