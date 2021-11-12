Image one

The annual University of  Wyoming transfer report was presented by Dr. Cliff Wittstruck at the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, Nov. 11. 

For the fall 2020 semester, Western Wyoming Community College transfer students had an average 3.06 GPA from a total of 59 students.

That was compared to the average of state of Wyoming transfers, which came in at 2.98 as an average GPA from a total of 622 students.

For undergrad students starting out at the university, the average GPA came in at 3.07 from a total of 9,140 students.

The out-of-state transfer students had an average GPA of 2.86 from a total of 313 students.

“I think we are doing some amazing work,” Wittstruck said. “We are really preparing our students to be successful when they move on to that next step.”

For the spring 2021 semester, students transferring to the university from Western had an average GPA of 3.09.

This was compared to the state of Wyoming and out-of-state transfers which had a total average GPA of 2.98 when combined from a total of 252 students.

These averages were calculated from the first semester’s GPA while attending the university.

However, Wittstruck also said that the number of Western students that have transferred to UW has been decreasing since the fall of 2016.

In the fall of 2016, Western had 3,460 total transfer students at the university. There were 3,390 total in the fall of 2017 and as of the fall of 2020, there were 2,789 total transfer students.

“That’s a 20% drop in five years,” Wittstruck said.

Western had the fourth most transfers at the university for the 2020-2021 school year from the seven total community colleges in Wyoming that were compared.

