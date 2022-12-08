CHEYENNE – Those looking for some extra spending money this holiday season are encouraged to visit mycash.wyo.gov to see if they are entitled to any of the $106.8 million owed to residents and former residents of the state.

The Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office has received more than $12.68 million in the past five months alone, which means that even if you have received a check in the past, there is a good chance that more money is being held in your name.

