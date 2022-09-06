Zariah Tolman
Zariah Tolman, a Burlington High School graduate, is the creator of an app that connects young people with mentors. Courtesy photo/Positivity Outward

GREYBULL — A Burlington High School graduate has created an app that aims to provide rural youth some mentorship.

The app, called Positivity Outward, empowers middle school, high school and college students to choose from 45 different mentors from 14 states and three countries to help them in tasks such as filling out job applications and applying to college, exploring career directions, developing life skills and even navigating mental health challenges.

