CHEYENNE – Applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program will open at 8 a.m. Thursday.
Gov. Mark Gordon signed legislation April 21 that authorized the Wyoming Department of Family Services to launch the program, which will utilize $180 million in federal funding to cover rent and utility costs for Wyomingites struggling financially due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications and more information about the program will be available at dfs.wyo.gov/erap.
Though $200 million was allocated to the state for this program, DFS recently announced $20 million would be allocated to application assistance and administrative costs to set up and manage the program, in accordance with federal guidelines.