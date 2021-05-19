RIVERTON (WNE) — Of the Northern Arapaho Tribe’s roughly $37 million in CARES Act grants, about $865,000 went toward vehicle purchases.
According to a spreadsheet dispatched on the tribe’s website, 20 vehicle purchases were made through a local dealer.
These include 2020 and 2021 Dodge Ram trucks and Jeep Grand Cherokees.
There are additional vehicle purchases not labelled by model, such as two “senior program food delivery” trucks, which cost $62,582 apiece.
The vehicles were purchased in a span of seven months, ranging from May to December of 2020.
Two of the units, which cost $25,432 and $50,084 respectively, are not labelled specifically as vehicles but with a deal number following each description, along with the dealer name.
Other labels, such as the numerous Jeep Grand Cherokees, include VIN numbers as well as descriptions.
Northern Arapaho Business Council Chairman Jordan Dresser did not respond to calls for comment as of press time; nor did NABC CoChairman Lee Spoonhunter.
According to the U.S. Department of Treasury, CARES Act expenditures must be demonstrably necessary, made so by the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Tribes and governments also were not allowed to use the money for items listed in budgets predating March 27, 2020 – the date of the enactment.
Nor were they permitted to spend CARES Act money on expenses billed before March 1, 2020, or after Dec. 31, 2020.