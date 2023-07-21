Michelle

Michelle Krmpotich started working for the Sweetwater County Library System in August 1995 as a Substitute Librarian. Twenty-eight years, and several promotions later, Michelle is retiring. Her last day will be Wednesday, July 26.

 Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County Library Systems

ROCK SPRINGS — Michelle Krmpotich started working for the Sweetwater County Library System in August 1995 as a Substitute Librarian. Twenty-eight years, and several promotions later, Krmpotich is retiring. Her last day will be Wednesday, July 26.

“Little did I know, this little ‘sub job’ would turn into a career beyond my wildest dreams,” Krmpotich said.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus