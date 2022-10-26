Escape Day Spa and Boutique conquered many categories including best in facial/massage therapy, nail salon, spa, tanning spa, yoga studio, customer service and place to work during the inaugural Best of the Best banquet on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Holiday Inn.
Commerce Bank was the finalist for best bank during the inaugural Best of the Best banquet on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Holiday Inn. Pictured from left to right are Maggie Smith, Tiffany Erramouspe, Lisa Moody and Alexis Miera.
Escape Day Spa and Boutique conquered many categories including best in facial/massage therapy, nail salon, spa, tanning spa, yoga studio, customer service and place to work during the inaugural Best of the Best banquet on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Holiday Inn.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
Wyoming Raised was voted Best Band and Wyoming Raised Apparel was the 2022 winner for product stand. Pictured left to right are, Dakota Knezovich, Debi Knezovich and Steve Knezovich.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
Commerce Bank was the finalist for best bank during the inaugural Best of the Best banquet on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Holiday Inn. Pictured from left to right are Maggie Smith, Tiffany Erramouspe, Lisa Moody and Alexis Miera.
ROCK SPRINGS – Finalists and winners in several categories of business in Sweetwater County were recognized at the inaugural Best of the Best banquet on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Holiday Inn.
The event was hosted by Rocket Miner Newspaper.
Based on their most votes, local country band Wyoming Raised is the 2022 Best Music Artist/Group/Band.
“I feel really grateful for the community voting for us,” said lead singer, Dakota Knezovich. “It’s a real honor, especially being in the same category with really great musicians. This area has a lot of talent and it’s been a pleasure learning from them.”
Commerce Bank was the finalist for Best Bank and Best Mortage Lending Company in the finance category.
“It always feels good to have your hard work recognized,” said Tiffany Erramouspe, loan assistant.
Broadway Burger Station, a Rock Springs retro diner, is the 2022 finalist for Best Burger.
“It feels awesome,” said Carl Tygum, owner. “Having that 50s style, family atmosphere makes going to Broadway Burger Station fun and we’re happy to provide that to our customers.”
The finalist for Best Physical Therapy Clinic was Seppie Physical Therapy.
Cole Seppie, owner, said, “It’s nice to be recognized. I like helping patients, spending time with them as they heal and watching them get their lives back.”
Voters nominated Andrew Kneeland as Best Local Visual Artist.
“It feels good,” Kneeland expressed. “It’s cool to be a part of a community that supports the arts. I’m excited and honored by that.”
Brokerage Southwest is officially the 2022 Best Real Estate Company and Best Real Estate Agent.
“We appreciate everyone’s votes,” said Kelly Palmer, broker owner. “We’ve enjoyed serving people since 1999 and we hope we can be the best of the best in the coming years.”
More coverage on this event will be available in the upcoming Best of the Best supplement.