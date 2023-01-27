wte-20230127-news-bar-bucks-wrapup

Laramie County Community Christmas volunteers distribute meal cards on Dec. 21, 2022. Just a few hours later, Cheyenne would be hit with a historic Arctic blast that dropped temperatures to -19 degrees Fahrenheit.

 Anthony Janssen/courtesy

CHEYENNE — Laramie County Community Christmas just keeps breaking fundraising records.

After a record-setting year for the Bar Bucks program during the 2021 holiday season, Community Christmas topped last year’s total by $9,400 — collecting $58,257 in 2022. That was the highest amount in 22 years.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus