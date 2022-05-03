ROCK SPRINGS — U.S. Senator John Barrasso, M.D., criticized President Joe Biden and his administration for inflation and the increase of gas prices.
“It’s not Putin’s fault. He isn’t in office. This has to do with our own administration,” Barrasso told the Rocket Miner during his most recent trip to Sweetwater County on Wednesday, April 20.
“We’re seeing inflation at a 40-year high. Gas prices are at an all-time high and Americans are paying the price.”
He said that in order for gas prices to lower, Biden needs to allow oil and gas leases for public lands. In 2019, Barrasso sponsored a bill called the “Opportunities for the Nation and States to Harness Onshore Resources for Energy Act” or the “ONSHORE Act.”
The bill’s purpose was to address onshore oil and gas resources on federal land and non-federal surface estates.
The bill was read twice and then referred to the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.
“Biden has restricted American energy. He ended the Keystone XL pipeline and stopped any new oil and gas leases that are on federal land,” Barrasso said.
The third-ranking member in the Senate Republican Leadership said policies don’t provide support for American energy production. He also said that Biden has led American energy being more expensive as well as harder to produce.
Barrasso said that oil production has decreased 1.3 million barrels a day when compared to where the number was before the pandemic.
He also said that American energy should be made a priority.
Earlier in 2022, Barrasso, along with Senators Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Roger Marshall (R-KS) and Kevin Cramer (R-ND), introduced the Fueling Our Nuclear Future Act of 2022.
The legislation would ban the imports of uranium from Russia.
According to the bill, it would “amend the Energy Act of 2020 to require the Secretary of Energy to establish a program to accelerate the availability of commercially produced high-assay, low-enriched uranium in the United States and to make high-assay, low-enriched uranium produced from Department of Energy inventories available for use in advanced nuclear reactors, and for other purposes.”
Barrasso was sworn in to the United States Senate in 2007. He was then re-elected to the U.S. Senate in Nov. 2018.
He is also the third-ranking member in the Senate Republican leadership and serves as the Chairman of the Senate Republican Conference. He is a ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.
He is a member of the subcommittees on National Parks, Water and Power and is the Chairman of the subcommittee on Public Lands and Forests.
Barrasso is also a member of the Committee on Foreign Relations. In addition, he is a member of the Committee on Finance where he serves on the subcommittees on African Affairs; European Affairs; International Development and Foreign Assistance; Western Hemisphere and Global Narcotics Affairs.
In addition to serving as a senator, Barrasso spent 24 years as an orthopedic surgeon. He previously served as president of the Wyoming Medical Society.