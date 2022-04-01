WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, has joined three other senators in introducing the National Opportunity to Restore Uranium Supply Services In America (NO RUSSIA) Act of 2022.
Co-sponsors of the NO RUSSIA Act include Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.; Roger Marshall, R-Kan., and Kevin Cramer, R-North Dakota.
The legislation would authorize the Department of Energy to establish a national strategic uranium reserve, according to a Thursday news release from Barrasso's office. It would also increase domestic uranium production, conversion and enrichment to ensure existing U.S. nuclear reactors have sufficient fuel to continue operating.
“Having access to American produced uranium is critical to both our energy and national security,” Barrasso said in the release. “We cannot be reliant on our adversaries for fuel we have here at home. My legislation will jumpstart America’s nuclear fuel supply chain. It will increase demand for Wyoming uranium and ensure America will always have the fuel it needs to power our nuclear reactors.”
Barrasso's office expects that a House version of this bill could be introduced next week, according to a spokesperson. "This bill was developed with broad industry stakeholder support, including from the Uranium Producers of America," she wrote in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Barrasso "looks forward to working with industry and members in both chambers to make this a bipartisan effort."