University of Wyoming trustees discussed Thursday whether a strategic plan that has been in the works for more than a year adequately represents the entire state of Wyoming.
Titled “Forward for Wyoming: Honoring our Heritage & Creating our Future,” the strategic plan does not have an end date, but is intended for 2023 and beyond, according to UW President Ed Seidel. The mission statement reads as follows: “As Wyoming’s university, we unlock the extraordinary in every person through education, research, innovation, engagement, and service.”
“This is the beginning of the future of the institution,” Seidel said. The previous plan, titled “Breaking Through,” covered 2017 through 2022.
“We are laying it all out there, and (the plan) will be used in a variety of ways,” Seidel said, adding that the administration is working on an implementation plan that sets “very clear expectations” to support and advance the ongoing objectives listed in the document.
The seven values listed in the plan include access to an affordable, high-quality education; a real-world education “where students learn by doing”; the university’s role as a “catalyst for innovation and economic vitality”; as well as prioritizing the state’s “wild and working lands as an asset to be utilized, understood, stewarded, and treasured.”
The administration hosted more than 200 individual unit dialogues, as well as a dozen “idea labs,” while crafting the plan, Seidel said. Reports from community groups, the UW Foundation Board and alumni groups also were considered.
“All the groups we could get to, basically, for feedback, led to another draft,” Seidel said. “We now have the final draft in front of you.”
The draft outlines the vision the university has to “make Wyoming a better place,” he said.
“The challenges of our state are complex, and we have experts in virtually every aspect of any complex problem. The economy of the state of Wyoming, mental health and well-being in the state, we have experts in different areas and different colleges to bring together this transdisciplinary work so we can address these problems,” Seidel said.
UW Trustee Michelle Sullivan said that she loves the language included in the mission statement.
“I think it is inclusive and inspiring,” Sullivan said.
Trustee Dave True said that at a previous meeting, the board discussed making the plan reflective of “Wyoming values and legacies.”
“How is that worked into this? I don’t see it,” True said. “For this state’s only four-year institution, I think that is a critical part of any strategic plan going forward. … I would find this very difficult to support if it doesn’t reflect Wyoming’s values and legacy.”
Seidel said the authors tried to capture that sentiment in the plan’s title, which includes the language “honoring our heritage.”
“That is not explicit, but I would say that, in some sense, it captures that very broadly,” Seidel said.
Kevin Carman, provost and executive vice president at UW, echoed Seidel.
“The title, ‘Forward for Wyoming: Honoring our Heritage & Creating our Future — A Strategic Plan for the University of Wyoming,’ that, to me, strongly speaks to Wyoming,” Carman said. “Wyoming’s land grant mission, our small size. These are things that are unique and characterize our institution. Respectfully, to me, I do feel like this does honor Wyoming’s heritage.”
True said that he did not object to the term heritage, and that it may be a better fit than the word legacy.
“But I just don’t think this body has listened to my comments on the need for this institution to reflect Wyoming values,” True said. “I think that needs to be stated in this document somehow. … It is not only to help guide this institution, but it is also to demonstrate to this state from corner to corner to corner that this is the state’s university. It is not a Rocky Mountain university, it is not an East Coast or West Coast university. It is the Wyoming university.”
Trustee Elizabeth Greenwood said that she feels the document does capture Wyoming’s legacy, from noting “Wyoming’s wild and working lands” to its land grant mission.
“I don’t know how perfect a document could be,” Greenwood said. “But I think it is there if you read it, in an expansive sense. They have done a brilliant job pulling it together and stating our mission.”
Sullivan said that she was comfortable with the document as it was presented.
“I also think that if we were to go around the table, we might all have very different perspectives about what a ‘Wyoming value’ looks like,” she said. “For me, part of the beauty of where we are as a state is inherent in our constitution, around openness to equality. I feel like this captures it, and I don’t think I could support anything more specific.”
From her perspective, the student population supports the document, said Allison Brown, president of Associated Students of the University of Wyoming, the student government.
“I think that this is a great representation of what students are looking for at the university,” Brown said.
True also suggested that the Code of the West, written into state law as Wyoming’s state code, be included as an indicator of Wyoming’s values. Trustees Chairman John McKinley said he would be reluctant to incorporate the Code of the West into the strategic plan, as it is something individuals can think about as they operate in their own life, rather than an institutional plan.
The strategic plan, which is a two-page document, will be accompanied by a longer document, including an implementation plan and introductory letter. That letter could address some of True’s concerns, Seidel said.