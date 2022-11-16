CHEYENNE – Lawmakers hope to address a lack of mental health resources for students in the upcoming general session.

Members of the Joint Education Committee voted 8-6 Tuesday to sponsor a bill that would allocate more than $11.5 million in additional funding for K-12 school districts for the next two years. Administrators could apply for one competitive grant up to $120,000 that would go toward mental health services, and would help the state collect data on student needs.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus