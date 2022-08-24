ROCK SPRINGS – The Bittersweet Bombshells held a fundraiser at the American Legion Archie Hayes Post 24 on Saturday, Aug. 20, to raise money so the team can have a more permanent practice space.
“Right now, we’re trying to find a practice space. We’re trying to find a more stable practice place so that we can host more games in town. Right now, the rec center is the only place big enough to have games in, so if we can find a bigger place, we can have games all year long,” said Roxana Cheatwood.
“We always donate and half of our proceeds go back to the community every game that we have.”
Roller derby is a sport for everyone to enjoy. Most of the players on the Bittersweet Bombshells are moms and teachers from the community, Cheatwood said.
“We’re everywhere in the community.”
For those who don’t know much about roller derby, Cheatwood said it’s a “full-contact sport.”
“You’re pretty much playing offense and defense at the same time. You’re trying to get your jammer, the one with the star on the helmet, pass the other team. That’s four points. While you’re doing that, you have to prevent the other team’s jammer from getting through,” she said.
While the Bittersweet Bombshells have no plans of hosting any more events this year, they are actively recruiting new members to join their team and learn more about the sport.
The local roller derby squad is still looking to raise funding in order to provide more sporting events for the community.
For more information, visit the Bittersweet Bombshells Facebook page.