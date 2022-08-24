ROCK SPRINGS – The Bittersweet Bombshells held a fundraiser at the American Legion Archie Hayes Post 24 on Saturday, Aug. 20, to raise money so the team can have a more permanent practice space.

“Right now, we’re trying to find a practice space. We’re trying to find a more stable practice place so that we can host more games in town. Right now, the rec center is the only place big enough to have games in, so if we can find a bigger place, we can have games all year long,” said Roxana Cheatwood.

