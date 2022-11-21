Black 14 food donation

Volunteers from the University of Wyoming and local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints members unload pallets of food Thursday donated through the Black 14 Mind, Body and Soul Initiative and the church. The Black 14 collaborated with the church to evenly distribute 40,000 pounds of food to UW’s Food Share Pantry and Laramie’s Cathedral Home.

 UW Communications/Courtesy

John Griffin, a member of the University of Wyoming’s Black 14 from Denver said the football players’ initiative of helping others is living up to its name.

For the third time in as many years, the Black 14 collaborated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to evenly distribute 40,000 pounds of food on Thursday to UW’s Food Share Pantry and Laramie’s Cathedral Home.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus