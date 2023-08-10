CARBON COUNTY – At times, libraries are often just considered as a place that stores books that patrons can check out for free.
However, libraries are so much more than that.
Carbon County Library System executive director Maria Wenzel sat down with the Rawlins Times to discuss all of the programs and services they provide.
“It really is more than just books,” she said. “We offer a whole list of clubs, programs and services for Carbon County residents."
The Carbon County Library System (CCLS) has eight different locations: Rawlins, Saratoga, Encampment, Hanna, Medicine Bow, Sinclair, Elk Mountain and Little Snake River.
The free notary service is available at the Rawlins, Saratoga, Elk Mountain and Little Snake River branches.
At the Rawlins branch, library patrons have the opportunity to take advantage of the MakerSpace. This area of the library has a t shirt press, 3D printers, a Cricut 3 and sewing machines.
“All they have to pay for is the materials,” Wenzel said. “They can also choose to bring in their own materials if they want to.”
Printing capabilities are available at all of the CCLS locations.
It costs 25 cents per copy for black and white and 50 cents per copy for color.
Additionally, faxing can be done at each of the CCLS locations. It costs 25 cents per copy for black and white.
All of the CCLS locations have public computers available, as well as free Wi-Fi.
The Rawlins and Little Snake River branches have material lamination capabilities.
All of the branches have books to check out in genres such as fiction, nonfiction, mystery, science fiction, western, large print, graphic novels, young adult, juvenile nonfiction, juvenile fiction, Spanish materials and more.
Along with being able to browse through the numerous shelves of books that are present at all of the CCLS branches, patrons can also check out audiobooks and eBooks.
With a valid library card, readers can access a myriad of eBooks and audiobooks by downloading the app “Libby,” or logging into an account on a desktop. The CCLS branches also have books on CD available to be checked out in genres such as nonfiction, fiction mystery, science fiction, western and young adult.
Looking to check out a movie?
Well, each of the CCLS branches have DVDs available in genres like nonfiction, family holiday, comedy, classic, western, action, horror, drama, TV series and even Blu-ray discs.
Rawlins
On Tuesdays, the Rawlins Library hosts a sit and stitch group, from 4 – 5 p.m. Those who are interested are encouraged to bring a current project to work on or use one of the library’s needles in order to learn a new craft.
Beginners and those who are advanced are welcome.
Rawlins Kids Story Time is held at the library on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Participants can join in on the crafts movement, music and books.
Musicians can get in on the fun of the open keys night at the Rawlins Library on Thursdays, from 5 – 7 p.m. Those who are interested have the chance to play the antique Sterling piano.
Because of the fragility of the library’s piano, the chance to play it is only open to experienced pianists.
Interested in crafts?
Join the kids/teen group and crafts club. The club meets every other Wednesday, from 5 – 6 p.m., at the Rawlins Library.
The Rawlins Library’s Lego club meets every other Wednesday, from 5-6 p.m. All ages are welcome.
The Rawlins Library is open Monday-Thursday, from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Friday, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The branch is located at 215 W. Buffalo St.
Saratoga
On Thursday, Aug. 24, at 6:30 p.m., Edith Cook will be presenting an evening of classical guitar music, storytelling and audience responses at the Saratoga Library.
The Saratoga branch’s book club meets on the fourth Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
Looking to start a garden? Well, the library in Saratoga has a free seed library available to patrons. The seeds available to choose from include vegetables, greens, flowers and herbs.
The Lego club at the Saratoga branch meets every fourth Thursday of the month. All ages are welcome.
In September the kid’s story time program will pick back up on its regular schedule, Mondays at 4 p.m.
The Saratoga Library also offers a free weekly knitter’s group on Thursdays, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Participants can bring a current project they are working on or use the needles and yarn at the library to learn how to knit.
Beginners and advanced knitters are welcome to join in on the fun.
There is even a yoga program offered at the Saratoga branch. It’s held on Mondays, from 5 – 6 p.m.; Wednesdays, from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.; Fridays, from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Bring a yoga mat and a water bottle.
The branch in Saratoga is located at 503 W. Elm St. It is open on Mondays, from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Wednesdays and Fridays, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Encampment
The Encampment branch offers a Sakura yoga and fitness class on Mondays, from 4 – 5 p.m. Bring a yoga mat and a water bottle; all levels are welcome to join in.
Anyone who likes the game of Mahjong can take advantage of the playing time offered by the Encampment Library on Wednesdays, from 1 – 4 p.m.
Also, at the Encampment branch, there is a free sewing group that meets on Mondays, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Interested in crafts? Check out the Encampment chat and craft group that meets on Thursdays, from 1 – 3 p.m.
The book club at the Encampment Library meets on the fourth Thursday of the month at 7 p.m.
The Encampment Library is located at 202 Rankin St. It’s open Mondays and Thursdays, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 12 – 5 p.m.
Little Snake River Valley
The Little Snake River Valley (LSRV) Library, located at 105 2nd St. in Baggs, also offers a book club. The club meets in the Cowboy Inn on the fourth Friday of the month at 2 p.m.
Join in on the books, crafts, movement and music at LSRV’s kid’s story time on Thursdays at 2 p.m.
LSRV’s Lego club meets every Tuesday at 4 p.m. All ages are welcome.
The LSRV Library is open on Tuesdays, from 12 – 6 p.m.; Wednesdays, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Thursdays, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Elk Mountain
The Elk Mountain Library hosts a free adult program for dominoes players on the first and last Tuesday of the month at 1 p.m.
Located at 105 Bridge St., the Elk Mountain Library’s kid’s story time is held on the second, third and fourth Thursdays of the month at 3:30 p.m.
The library in Elk Mountain also has a free seed library available. The seeds available to choose from include vegetables, greens, flowers and herbs.
The adult crafts group at the Elk Mountain Library meets on Tuesdays, except for the first and last Tuesday of the month, from 1 – 2 p.m.
The Elk Mountain branch is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 12 – 5 p.m.
Hanna
The kid’s story time at the Hanna Library is held on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m.
The Hanna Library, located at 303 3rd St., is open on Mondays, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., and Wednesdays, from 1 – 6 p.m.
Medicine Bow
The Medicine Bow Library is located at 314 Sage St. It’s open on Tuesdays, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., and Thursdays, from 1 – 6 p.m.
The kid’s story time at the Medicine Bow branch is held on Thursdays at 3:30 p.m.
Sinclair
The Sinclair Library’s Lego club meets every Tuesday, from 3 – 5:30 p.m. All ages are welcome.
There are craft kits available for the kids/teen group every other Tuesday, from 3 – 5:30 p.m.
The branch in Sinclair is located at 604 Lincoln St. The hours of operation are Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 3 – 5:30 p.m.
