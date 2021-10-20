GREEN RIVER -- A budget resolution accepting CESF grant funds for the purchase of portable radios for the police department was approved at the Green River City Council meeting on Oct. 19.
At the Aug. 17 meeting, the council approved the request to for the Green River Police Department to apply for the grant from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
The Division of Criminal Investigation was awarded the CESF sub-grant in 2020. It is meant to be sub-awarded to law enforcement agencies to “prevent, prepare and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
According to the Aug. 17 meeting’s agenda, “A key strategy to ensure emergency services continue throughout the pandemic is an agreement to utilize personnel across all law enforcement agencies in Sweetwater County in the event of staff shortages due to illness.”
“Recent Wyolink radio installations in Rock Springs are not compatible with the current portable radios used by the Green River Police Department which are approximately 15 years old. Dual-band portable radios are needed for interoperability with the new system in Rock Springs, are essential to maintaining the ability to assist other agencies operating inside buildings in the Rock Springs area, and therefore a critical component of the Sweetwater County law enforcement COVID-19 response plan.”
The department applied for the grant in August and were informed on Sept. 28 that they have been awarded the grant funding.
The agreement for the funds was approved at the Oct. 5 council meeting. As the last step, the approval of the resolution allows the funds to be accepted into the budget so the radios can be bought.
The general fund budget for the Police Administrative Division will be increased by $145,182.84 for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2022.