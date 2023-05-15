Allison Volcic, industry relations manager for SWCTT, explained how the Flaming Gorge guided bus tours work to attendees at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon on Thursday, May 11, at the Holiday Inn.
ROCK SPRINGS – Summer is just around the corner, which means it’s time to set some time aside to view vast landscapes, steep canyons and wildlife.
Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism (SWCTT) is booking full-day tours of the Flaming Gorge All-American Road already.
Allison Volcic, industry relations manager for SWCTT, explained how the tour works to attendees at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon on Thursday, May 11, at the Holiday Inn.
“It’s a pretty awesome tour,” said Volcic. “Instead of doing it yourself, you can get a guided tour.
“We’re super excited. It’s filling up fast.”
According to Volcic, the bus tour is for all ages, lunch is provided and there are plenty of breathtaking sights to capture with a camera.
Kids can also participate in a scavenger hunt.
The tour dates are as follows:
- Thursday, June 1
- Saturday, June 10
- Thursday, June 15, and Saturday June 17.
Participants can book a bus tour in July on the following dates:
- Saturday, July 8
- Thursday July 13
- Saturday, July 22, and Thursday, July 27
There are also dates in August and September participants can choose as well:
- Thursday, Aug. 10
- Saturday, Aug. 19
- Thursday, Aug. 24
- Saturday, Aug. 26
- Saturday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 16.
The tour begins at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m.
Holly Keller, owner of WyoWifey Shoppe, will provide “amazing box lunches” for participants. WyoWifey Shoppe provides catering to Sweetwater County.
Participants should bring extra snacks, sunscreen, sunglasses, hat, jacket, cell phone, comfortable walking shoes, any required medications, water bottle, binoculars, and a camera.
The tour price is $68 a person.
“You get a lot of bang for your buck,” Volcic said. “It is really a good value.”
Since the loop around Flaming Gorge was designated as an All-American Road in 2021, SWCTT decided to start the bus tour program, giving locals and visitors the opportunity to learn more about the Flaming Gorge recreational area.
“There are only 37 in the entire country, so it’s very exciting that we were able to gain that designation,” Volcic shared. “There are only two in Wyoming and we’re one of them. We decided to do something to highlight that area for visitors. The bus tours have been well-received so far.”
Individuals who are interested in booking an adventure with a local guide may go to Explore Rock Springs and Green River Visitor Center, 1641 Elk St., in Rock Springs, go to admin@tourwyoming.com or call SWCTT at 307-382-2538.