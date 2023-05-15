Allison Volcic

Allison Volcic, industry relations manager for SWCTT, explained how the Flaming Gorge guided bus tours work to attendees at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon on Thursday, May 11, at the Holiday Inn.

ROCK SPRINGS – Summer is just around the corner, which means it’s time to set some time aside to view vast landscapes, steep canyons and wildlife.

Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism (SWCTT) is booking full-day tours of the Flaming Gorge All-American Road already.

