CHEYENNE — The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual awards gala Friday night and reminded the community why there’s no place like Cheyenne.
Twelve awards were presented to citizens who make the capital city a great place to live and do business, whether that be as advocates, emerging leaders, educators or volunteers. It was a moment of reprieve from the hard work put into Cheyenne and was filled with joy as attendees celebrated in tuxes and gowns while being transported into the world of “The Wizard of Oz.”
“We need to realize that we do live in a wonderful place. In fact, Cheyenne is even known as the magic city of the plains,” said Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Chair Paula Poythress. “Perhaps most importantly, it is necessary for us to realize that we have a remarkable business community that makes Cheyenne’s prosperity an actual reality.
“Tonight we will recognize those among us who have demonstrated the courage of the lion, the heart of the tin man, and the brains and wisdom of the scarecrow. These people unselfishly build the place we call home.”
Person of the Year
The highest honor bestowed by the Chamber of Commerce at its annual awards gala in the Cheyenne Civic Center went to Dr. Mark Rinne. He was welcomed with open arms as the Person of the Year for 2022 in the wake of his dedication to the city.
The chamber nominated him for the award because of the many community services and development projects throughout Cheyenne that have the fingerprint of Rinne. He is considered to have shaped the city for the past two decades with his leadership.
“When COVID struck, your Cheyenne Chamber convened leaders constantly to help write state and federal legislation, to leverage and provide resources to health care providers, to help the military deal with the disease, and to make sure our community members were cared for,” according to the chamber announcement. “This year’s winner was an important part of these efforts, and will continue to serve as a shining example of the best among us.”
Rinne took to the stage, surrounded by past winners and his loved ones, and said he wanted to create a city where people wanted to stay. He has served on the Cheyenne City Council for seven terms and is the longest tenured council member, where he has worked with community partners to have an impact on the quality of life.
In doing so, he’s seen improvement in how the leaders are facilitated for the chamber to attract more business and more jobs.
“We’ve done really well with this administration as a council,” he said. “We’re very resilient, progressing, and we’ve got things going well.”
And he agreed with fellow award winner Dallas Tyrrell that they should celebrate their achievements, but the best is yet to come.
Giving back to Cheyenne
In the spirit of giving back to Cheyenne, the chamber recognized other residents who continuously give back to others. Board member Cailey Remain-Garrett said these volunteers and organizations embrace the servant leadership approach to their work and better the entire community because of their efforts.
Wyoming Safehouse Services won Nonprofit of the Year, and Beach Please Drink Company was recognized with the Community Service Award. Both were considered the hearts of Cheyenne who go above and beyond in their demonstration of care and concern for its citizens.
Businesses of the year
Nonprofits and community-centered businesses weren’t the only entities uplifted for their contributions to Cheyenne. Vice Chair of Economic Development Robert Jensen said the city should be proud that its business leaders have the insight and courage to invest in projects for Cheyenne and for the future of their families, community, region and state.
“The matter of fact is that it takes heart to build a healthy economy,” he said. “We care about the future of Cheyenne. Everyone in this room knows we care about the health of our businesses, and success of our employees and the economy that connects us all. That’s the heart if I’ve ever seen it. The chamber family believes that we must commit ourselves to economic development centered around the desire to help every business achieve their dreams and aspirations.”
He said they were fortunate to have many businesses exemplifying the best of the American dream, two of which were celebrated Friday night.
Breeze Thru Car Wash was awarded Small Business of the Year for its strong entrepreneurial spirit, which provides a unique culture for the community. The Large Business of the Year went to Reiman Corp for its tremendous impact on the Cheyenne area, offering specialized services and products and being fully engaged in the community.
Leaders and advocates
Among the groups of people who came together to serve their community, build the economy and cultivate success, there were also individuals who stood out in the crowd.
Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, was awarded Business Advocate of the Year for relentlessly advocating for the business community and economic growth in the region.
“His efforts for the business community have made Wyoming a better place to live, work and do business,” said County Commissioner Gunnar Malm as he announced the winner. “In today’s highly charged political environment, a level-headed and forward thinking attitude are needed to move the needle of our business community. This individual has played a special role in our efforts to reduce health care costs and regulations and factual regulation in general. Perhaps this year’s winner’s most important work for business has been in relation to the military.”
Brown has helped pass legislation for enlistment bonuses, tuition benefits and health care benefits to work to sustain and grow the Wyoming Guard presence in 2023. Malm said Brown has also worked on issues related to enhanced-use lease jurisdictional alignment, spousal licensing, funding for projects important to Cheyenne and advocated for Purple Star schools.
“It’s a passion of wanting to continue to help the community that I grew up in,” said Brown. “And being the son of a military veteran myself and watching the Guard grow in efficiency and what they do for our community — it’s the only thing that I can give back, and I feel like it’s so insignificant compared to what they do. So I’m beyond humbled.”
Another individual who was recognized for his impact on the community was Dallas Tyrrell. He won the Emerging Leader award because he is seen as someone who is emerging as part of the leadership matrix and will continue to go to great heights in the future.
“We live in the greatest nation on Earth,” he said. “I’m so proud to be from Wyoming. Wyoming is so unique, and I think that’s what makes this such a great community. I never wanted to leave. I was born here. I was raised here and I will die here. It is a great community, and I am so proud to be a part of it.
“When I look around this room here tonight, I can tell you I am overwhelmed. I know in my heart and in my soul, our best days are truly ahead of us.”
Uplifting education
When it came to individuals upholding the values of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, Vice Chair of Talent Development Alexis Garrett placed an emphasis on education. She said their talent development initiatives are about more than organizational knowledge and capacity; they are also about empowering other people of all ages to expand their minds and intellectual capacity.
Unfortunately, she said Cheyenne and Wyoming have historically exported their most valuable commodity to other states or let them slip through the cracks without education or training to maximize their potential. They believe the answer is in education and workforce development. Their effort is to inspire greatness, creativity and ingenuity.
The Student of the Year award recognizes a student who exemplifies hard work and forward thinking and has positively impacted Cheyenne. That student this year was East High School senior Zoey Brown.
“The best place to be is in Cheyenne,” said Brown. “And I’m really sad to hear when young students want to leave, but I know that I will stay here for the rest of my life.”
Garrett said there is so much that the business community can do to support talent development, such as advocating or providing funding. But she said they can’t be the warrior on the line.
“The educator that stands in the gap for our children is one of the last true heroes,” she said.
It was their honor to recognize Arp Elementary fourth-grade teacher Nicole Hayes as Teacher of the Year.
“I have the most amazing students in the world,” Hayes said after thanking her husband for his support. “And every day when I walk in, I just think about who’s the kind of teacher that I want my daughter to have. And that’s what I try to embody when I walk into my classroom.”
Talent from within the ranks
In reflecting on the magic of Cheyenne, the chamber looked within its own ranks to recognize those who volunteer hours of their time and bring the best attitude to the table. These people are always there when needed, and no task is too big or small.
The Chamber Heart award was given out for the first time ever to a man who spreads kindness wherever he goes and has a gracious attitude and willingness to help. Bob Moen not only volunteers for the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, but he makes time for organizations such as Meals on Wheels and Cheyenne Kiwanis Club.
Another outstanding individual, Tara Nelson, was honored with the Chamber Spirit Award for being highly engaged and active in the chamber, and demonstrating leadership as a strong ambassador for the business community.
She is also the chair of the Red Carpet Committee, which won Committee of the Year for creating success in the chamber and is a culmination of commitment and talent from its members.
“It’s easy to be nominated for chamber spirit when our team is so fantastic,” Nelson said. “So, that’s why our community’s fantastic, our businesses, just everything. It signifies that my mission, my values and my beliefs align straight with you all. I strive to be a role model especially for my daughter, showcasing the importance of making a difference and actively participating and building a strong and successful community for generations to come.”