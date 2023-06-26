President and CEO Dale Steenbergen
Buy Now

President and CEO Dale Steenbergen speaks during the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce business awards ceremony at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Friday.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual awards gala Friday night and reminded the community why there’s no place like Cheyenne.

Twelve awards were presented to citizens who make the capital city a great place to live and do business, whether that be as advocates, emerging leaders, educators or volunteers. It was a moment of reprieve from the hard work put into Cheyenne and was filled with joy as attendees celebrated in tuxes and gowns while being transported into the world of “The Wizard of Oz.”

Cheyenne’s Person of the Year
Buy Now

Dr. Mark Rinne accepts the award for Cheyenne’s Person of the Year during the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce business awards ceremony at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Friday.
Non-Profit of the Year
Buy Now

A representative of Wyoming Safehouse Service accepts their award for Non-Profit of the Year during the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce business awards ceremony at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Friday.
Community Service
Buy Now

A representative of Beach Please Drink Company accepts their award for Community Service during the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce business awards ceremony at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Friday.
Small Business of the Year
Buy Now

A representative from Breeze Thru Car Wash accepts the award for Small Business of the Year during the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce business awards ceremony at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Friday.
Large Business of the Year
Buy Now

A representative of Reiman Corp. accepts the award for Large Business of the Year during the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce business awards ceremony at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Friday.
Business Advocate of the Year
Buy Now

Rep. Landon Brown accepts the award for Business Advocate of the Year during the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce business awards ceremony at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Friday.
Emerging Leader
Buy Now

Dallas Tyrrell accepts the award for Emerging Leader during the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce business awards ceremony at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Friday.
Student of the Year
Buy Now

Cheyenne East senior Zoey Brown accepts the award for Student of the Year during the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce business awards ceremony at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Friday.
Teacher of the Year
Buy Now

Arp Elementary teacher Nicole Hayes accepts the award for Teacher of the Year during the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce business awards ceremony at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Friday.
Chamber Heart
Buy Now

Bob Moen accepts the Chamber Heart award during the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce business awards ceremony at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Friday.
Chamber Spirit
Buy Now

Tara Nelson accepts the Chamber Spirit award during the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce business awards ceremony at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Friday.
Committee of the Year
Buy Now

Tara Nelson accepts the award for Committee of the Year on behalf of the Red Carpet Committee during the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce business awards ceremony at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Friday.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus