GILLETTE (WNE) — While the Campbell County Commissioners would like to see the Greenhouse Group Home remain open, the county isn’t able to kick in any money to help that happen.
In April, Campbell County Health announced that the group home, which serves adults dealing with mental illness and homelessness, will close this summer because of state budget cuts.
At a budget workshop after their regular meeting last week, the commissioners discussed whether the county could do anything, funding-wise, to keep the group home open.
The commissioners decided that the cost was too high and were unanimous in not supporting it financially at this time.
Commissioner Del Shelstad said he asked Mikel Scott, executive director of the Council of Community Services, how much the city and county would need to pay to keep the group home going. The total between the two would be about $400,000.
Commissioner Colleen Faber said that becoming certified by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, or CARF, would qualify the group home for $150,000 from the state. The certification process costs between $14,000 and $15,000.
The hospital, Personal Frontiers and the YES House are the only organizations in town that have CARF certification.
If the county kicks in money for the certification, “I feel like we’re setting them up to fail on that part of it,” said Commissioner Rusty Bell.
While it would qualify the group home for $150,000, it would still be short at least $250,000 and inevitably end up in front of the county and city asking for more money, Bell said.