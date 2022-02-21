CHEYENNE – It took 12 years to come to fruition, and now the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project is well underway.
In fact, the project is now looking to expand down 17th Street.
Already, there have been nine bronze statues installed, and it couldn’t have happened without the support of the community.
With 23 more statues being paid for by private donors, there are three bronzes left to complete the section of Capitol Avenue from the state Capitol to the historic former Union Pacific depot. Two of them are planned to be large statues erected in front of the Capitol.
Cheyenne used to have a relatively small public art fund, yet even with that sort of funding, the bronze project couldn’t have moved at the pace it did. Major help came from local entrepreneur Nathaniel Trelease, who brought in the necessary organizational structure.
“For this to come together in four months as nearly as complete as it is has been breathtaking,” Trelease said during an interview in Deselms Fine Art Gallery. “Fulfilling is a very important word. It’s been fulfilling more than satisfying at the level of just personal commitment, at the level of honoring land and history, at the level of deepening artistic awareness in the city.”
The original goal of the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project was to create a “pride of place” for local residents. When tourists come through, they now have an interactive history experience that lets them learn more about the city in a short walk between two of Cheyenne’s most distinct landmarks.
Trelease believes this should have happened years ago, and that the push for social entrepreneurship in Cheyenne needs a serious boost. The support of private donors shows the desire for more public art like the bronze project.
The team behind the project isn’t sure that this could have come together any earlier.
“People wanted to honor the city where their families may have been for generations, in addition to which they just sort of wanted to beautify,” Trelease said. “They adopted immediately to the fact that it was public art because art should be public and should be shared. This is supposed to inspire the imagination.”
It is also significant to locals. The statues can serve as day trips for school kids to learn about their hometown. What’s more, many of the artists are local and creating the bronzes here in Cheyenne.
Every piece is meant to represent some portion of Cheyenne and Wyoming history.
Some of the statues that have been installed depict an angel out front St. Mary’s Cathedral or the most recent installation of “Dakota Wind” outside the Hynds Building. This piece depicts a Native American woman.
Several statues of key Wyoming figures are in the works. There’s Francis E. Warren, novelist Mary O’Hara and Maj. Gen. Grenville Dodge, a union soldier who became senior executive of Union Pacific Railroad. Organizers are also planning a “poets corner” containing several Wyoming creatives.
Major political figures that will also be added are William Van Devanter, the only U.S. Supreme Court justice to hail from Wyoming, and Nellie Tayloe Ross, the first female governor in the country.
Statues on 17th Street will all depict animals with some sort of significance to Cheyenne. Six have been paid for by private donors. They are still being created.
In addition to the statues, the project is in the process of adding QR codes to every installation so that tourists can scan the installations with their smartphones and learn more about each figure. There will also be a directory installed at each end of Capitol Avenue.
The Capitol Avenue Bronze project will hold an open house event in the Cheyenne Depot on Feb. 24 from 3-7 p.m. Residents can learn more about the project at that time.
Also up next: Installing four more bronzes as weather permits.