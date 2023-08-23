CARBON COUNTY -- According to a press release from the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, a new school resource officer was recently sworn in.
The press release states, "With the first day of school rapidly approaching, we are extremely excited to announce that the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office will now have a second full-time school resource officer (SRO,) this time for Carbon County School District No. 2."
Tyler Christen, formally a sergeant with the Saratoga Police Department, was sworn in as a Carbon County Deputy on Thursday, Aug. 17. Deputy Christen will be the newest SRO, joining Deputy Joel Robertson, who is currently the district No. 1 SRO.
This means that both school districts in Carbon County will now have full-time sheriff’s office school resource officers.
"We are extremely grateful to everyone who has helped us build our school resource officer program from the ground up in eight short months. We’d like to extend a special thank you to the following individuals and organizations:"
- Carbon County School District No. 1 (Superintendent Mike Hamel, school board and staff).
- Carbon County School District No. 2 (Superintendent Darrin Jennings, school board and staff).
- The Carbon County Board of Commissioners
- Rawlins Police Department (Chief Mike Ward and staff)
- Deputy Joel Robertson (First SRO in the sheriff’s office history)
".....and, most importantly, the community members of Carbon County. Without your support, none of this would have been possible. Thank you, everyone!" Sheriff Alex Bakken stated in the press release.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.