RAWLINS – The Carbon County Visitors’ Council 2022 annual report was presented during the Rawlins City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Carbon County Visitors’ Council director Leslie Jefferson presented the report during the council meeting.
The Carbon County Visitors’ Council was formed in 1987 by a Joint Powers Agreement. The members of the Joint Powers Agreement are the Carbon County Commissioners and the towns of Baggs, Elk Mountain, Encampment, Hanna, Medicine Bow, Rawlins, Riverside and Saratoga.
The renewal of the lodging tax was also discussed. The renewal of the tax will be on the election ballot in November.
The tax was first approved by the voters in Carbon County during the special election in Feb. 1987. It has been renewed in each of the general elections since then.
Jefferson said that the lodging tax is a tax paid on overnight stays at hotels, motels, campgrounds, bed and breakfasts, guest ranches, resorts and other lodging establishments that are located in Carbon County.
She also said that stays at Airbnbs count as well.
Carbon County residents don’t pay the tax unless they stay in one of the local lodging establishments.
Jefferson said that the lodging tax helps with employment in Carbon County.
“Last year, hospitality companies employed over 1,580 residents that worked,” she said. “Travelers in Carbon County spent $227.6 million last year, which created $14.1 million in government taxes. It accounted for our county for 30.4% of the taxes that are coming in. So, it does help our community.”
Additionally, 44 events, 33 organizations and 11 communities benefited from the 2% lodging tax through event and sponsorship grants from the Carbon County Visitors’ Council.
