CODY — A “tripledemic” of influenza, Covid-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus is a major concern to Park County Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin, who said there has been an increase in all three respiratory viruses in recent weeks.

Tripledemic is a word coined to describe the phenomenon of all three viruses being present in a community at the same time, which is usually a rarity, he said.

